Jets grades: A complete effort

OFFENSE: A A streamlined game plan and a trimmed-down beard made all the difference for Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Jets. The quarterback completed 22 of 37 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns — the most he’s thrown in a game since he faced Tennessee on Nov. 20, 2014, as a member of the Texans. Fitzpatrick didn’t throw an interception, finished with a season-best 118.9 passer rating and rushed for 21 yards — more than the Dolphins combined (12). Brandon Marshall starred, hauling in nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns and rookie Devin Smith caught his first career TD. Running backs Chris Ivory (87 yards, 21 carries) and Bilal Powell (28 yards, six carries) also impressed.

DEFENSE: B+ No Darrelle Revis, no problem. The unit set a single-game franchise record by holding Miami to 12 rushing yards on nine carries and they also kept their third-down trend going against the Dolphins. After forcing Miami to go 0-for-12 on third downs in their previous meeting in London, the Jets held them to 4-for-15 Sunday. Marcus Williams, Revis’ replacement, picked off Ryan Tannehill for his team-leading fifth interception. Muhammad Wilkerson recorded his eighth sack and Sheldon Richardson (one sack) now has 3 1/2 in six games. Save for some late-game breakdowns, the unit was outstanding.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B+ Jeremy Kerley finally broke out on special teams. His 58-yard punt return was his longest since his 68-yard punt-return TD against Buffalo in 2012. Only one of Ryan Quigley’s five punts were inside the 20.

COACHING: A Great game plan. Great play calls. Great intensity from the players. Despite losing four of the previous five, the Jets didn’t count themselves out. And that’s a credit to Todd Bowles and his staff.

