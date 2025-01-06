OFFENSE: A

If you had a milestone within reach heading into this game it was taken care of. First was the 50th catch of the season for Tyler Conklin (which came with a sweet $250,000 bonus). Then Aaron Rodgers threw his 500th career TD pass (also to Conklin). A little later Davante Adams topped 1,000 receiving yards for the season. The final statistical threshold was 100 catches for Garrett Wilson and he met that with a fourth-quarter grab. Rodgers threw four TDs in the game, the last to Breece Hall to put the Jets ahead by two scores with 2:30 remaining.

DEFENSE: B

The longest play of the first half yielded one of the most impressive for the Jets’ D when De’Von Achane ripped off a 61-yard run that would have been a TD but for hustle from Brandin Echols who dove to slow him down and D.J. Reed who caught him at the 3. The Dolphins had to settle for a FG on the drive and wouldn’t reach the end zone until the fourth quarter. Ashtyn Davis had two interceptions and Will McDonald a strip sack in the first half. Quincy Williams started the second half with a forced fumble recovered by Solomon Thomas. Allowing the touchdown with 5:21 remaining to make it 25-20 left things just a bit dicier than they needed to be.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Some bad penalties on Samuel Eguavoen who false started on a punt and Greg Joseph who couldn’t reach the landing zone on a second-quarter kickoff. The Jets also allowed a 67-yard kickoff return late in the second quarter. But Joseph redeemed himself with a 20-yard field goal.

COACHING: B

The Jets toed the line between fun and too cute with that early Adams-to-Rodgers-to-Adams pass attempt and another Allen Lazard pass that tried to get Rodgers a touchdown reception in the third quarter. Both were incomplete. Still far too many penalties (6 for 35) including an illegal block by Joe Tippmann that negated a 33-yard Breece Hall run for a 46-yard swing, but the one against Ashtyn Davis for an illegal forward pass when he lateraled to Reed on an interception return seemed pretty bogus. Jeff Ulbrich lost his only challenge of the game and it may be awhile before the interim head coach gets a chance to throw a red flag again.