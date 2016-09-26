Jets grades: Team is flat in all areas

OFFENSE F

For the first time since Week 12 of the 2014 season, the Jets failed to score a touchdown. And their quarterback only compounded the issue. Ryan Fitzpatrick self-destructed with six interceptions — four in the fourth quarter. He finished with an 18.2 rating after completing just 20 of 44 passes for 188 yards. Their biggest playmakers, Brandon Marshall (three catches, 27 yards) and Eric Decker (one catch, 31 yards) were rendered ineffective (more because of the play calling and quarterback play, rather than the Chiefs’ defense) and Matt Forte rushed for only 65 yards and no touchdowns after scoring three against the Bills in Week 2.

DEFENSE C

When Alex Smith (25-for-33, 237 yards, one touchdown) wasn’t dinking-and-dunking his way downfield, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was running over Todd Bowles’ defense. The Jets had no answer for the 6-5, 260-pound receiver, who finished with six catches for 89 yards and a 12-yard TD. His 42-yard third-quarter catch was the longest completion of the game. The one bright spot: Darron Lee. The rookie linebacker showed off his impressive speed and recorded a half-sack in his first career start. Asked if he thought the unit played well, Bowles said: “No, I don’t. Not at all.”

SPECIAL TEAMS D

For the second week in a row, a fumble by rookie returnman Jalin Marshall resulted in a TD for the opposition. Last week, his turnover led to a 36-yard touchdown return by the Bills, but the Jets still walked away with the win. This time, the Jets weren’t so lucky. Marshall’s fumble resulted in a 27-yard touchdown by Demetrius Harris, which put Kansas City up 17-0. Had it not been for Nick Folk’s 28-yard field goal with 2:06 left in the first half, the Jets would have been shutout.

COACHING F

Despite a “great week of practice,” according to Bowles, the Jets came out flat and looked out of sync from start to finish. And no one in the locker room could pinpoint how they could let the game get so out of hand. But Bowles summed up the entire debacle by saying: “Start with the coaches too. It was just a [expletive] game plan. [Expletive] execution. [Expletive] all around.”