Elmont's Greg Senat among first wave of cuts by Jets

The Jets released offensive tackle Greg Senat on Monday.

The Elmont product was part of the first wave of cuts the Jets made on their way to getting their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Jets also cut linebacker Nick Vigil and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, the XFL Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, the Jets placed cornerback Jimmy Moreland, who hurt his hand in the final preseason game against the Giants, on injured reserve.

The 6-6, 305-pound Senat was a long shot to make the Jets. Their starting tackles this season are expected to be Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton. Billy Turner and Max Mitchell are the backups.

It’s possible that Senat gets signed to the Jets practice squad if he’s not claimed.

Senat, a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, was first signed by the Jets in April 2022. But he spent all of last season on injured reserve. The Jets re-signed Senat in May.

He spent most of training camp playing right tackle for the second team. Senat played 159 offensive snaps in the preseason.

Senat has appeared in 10 NFL games - all of them in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys.