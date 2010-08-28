Jets' ground attack a bright spot on offense

The Jets' passing attack may be in need of some serious work and fine-tuning, but all's not totally lost on offense.

In fact, the most positive thing surrounding the Jets at the moment - other than their solid special-teams play and the way their defensive front seven is getting after it - has to be the ground game.

A rejuvenated LaDainian Tomlinson and the hard-charging Shonn Greene continue to spearhead a rushing attack that entered Friday night tied for 11th in the NFL. Tomlinson and Greene have totaled 221 yards on 45 attempts.

"It comes down to the offensive line and Tony Richardson and John Conner," Greene said. "Those guys, I don't think they get enough credit for what they do. They sustain blocks, they stay on their blocks and they do this game-in and game-out. All that creates running lanes for me and L.T."

Said Mark Sanchez, "They look great. That's something really to be proud of. Both up front and the running backs are looking great. We are very excited about that."

T-Rich: Relax and work

Richardson serves as the voice of reason in the locker room, and the veteran fullback isn't all that worried just because the Jets' first-team offense has scored two touchdowns in 18 possessions.

"I remember this time last year, we were talking about the running game," he said. "Everyone kept saying that we couldn't run the ball, and we wound up leading the league and setting a Jets record. It's not necessarily a concern. We just have to keep working, believe in what our coaches are telling us and work hard."

No change

Rex Ryan isn't about to have the offensive starters play much Thursday in the preseason finale against the Eagles just to get them into a rhythm. "No, definitely going to stick to the plan," he said.