Jets general manager Joe Douglas should have insisted that Haason Reddick agree on a new contract before finalizing the trade with Philadelphia. He should have said no deal without a deal, and then this holdout headache would never have happened.

There’s nothing wrong with how Douglas has handled the Reddick situation since then, though.

The Jets are fining Reddick every day. Douglas is adamant that he won’t negotiate with Reddick’s reps until the Pro Bowl edge rusher is in the building. It’s the right move.

It would send a bad message if Douglas rewarded a player who hasn’t played one snap for the Jets and is refusing to show up for work. It’s not a precedent Douglas wants to set.

D.J. Reed, Tyler Conklin and Michael Carter II are three prominent Jets in the final years of their contracts who are deserving of extensions. They have shown the commitment to the Jets that the team has wanted to see from Reddick.

Those players didn’t hold out. They show up for work every day. They believe the Jets have a chance to win the Super Bowl and they want to be there for their teammates.

The Jets are all-in on this season. There is urgency to get something done with Reddick, but Douglas also has to consider Reed, Conklin and Carter, as well as some Jets stars who are extension-eligible after the season. Some Jets still on their rookie contracts are going to be expensive.

Here are seven players the Jets should extend this season or after it:

Sauce Gardner

He can sign an extension in the offseason and already has declared that he wants to be a Jet for life. (Jamal Adams said the same thing, but Gardner means it.) The Jets probably will have to make Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, and they should. Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander has the highest average annual salary at $21 million. Gardner is one of the NFL’s top three cornerbacks — some consider him No. 1 — and the Jets can’t let him get away.

Garrett Wilson

Like Gardner, Wilson is on his rookie deal and eligible for an extension after the season. He’s already one of the best young receivers in the league and he’s driven to elevate his game even more. Receivers don’t come cheap. Wilson could demand an average salary north of $25 million, and the Jets would be wise to pay him. If they lock him up long term, Wilson will rewrite their receiving record book.

Breece Hall

This one could be interesting because of how the NFL devalues running backs. Only five currently have an average salary of more than $10 million. The Jets know what they have in Hall, and he should join that list. He finished fourth in scrimmage yards last year despite being on a snap count the first several games of the season. Hall will be even more of a focal point of the offense this season. Paying him has to be a priority.

Michael Carter II

The nickel back has been the unsung hero of the Jets’ top-five defense the past two seasons. Carter lines up against slot receivers and some teams’ best receivers when they move inside. He doesn’t get the spotlight or recognition that Gardner or Reed get, but he’s a big part of arguably the best cornerback trio in the NFL. Carter is in the last year of his rookie deal and will be in demand if the Jets don’t keep him in their building.

D.J. Reed

A great pickup. Signed to a three-year, $33 million deal in 2022, Reed made an immediate impact, helping to show Gardner how to study and what it takes to be a professional. Reed has guarded the No. 1 receiver plenty in his two seasons. Teams throw at him more because of Gardner’s status as a lockdown All-Pro cornerback. The Jets have a good thing going in the cornerback room and should try to keep it intact.

Tyler Conklin

He’s been a reliable target in the passing game and blocker in the running game since signing a three-year, $20.25 million contract in 2022. The only Jet with more catches and receiving yards than Conklin in the past two years is Wilson. Only seven tight ends have more receptions than Conklin in that time. He should be even more productive with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball.

Jermaine Johnson

Another member of that impressive 2022 draft class, he has developed into a foundation piece. Johnson is only 25 and has size, strength, speed and athleticism. He finished second on the Jets in sacks last season, had seven passes defensed and returned an interception for a touchdown. Edge rushers are hard to find. You have to keep them when you do.