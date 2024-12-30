Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich put forth more effort in defending some of his players than his team did in Sunday’s 40-14 loss at Buffalo.

Ulbrich was asked specifically about Haason Reddick’s lack of production in his abbreviated season and Micheal Clemons’ unnecessary-roughness penalty in a loss that dropped the Jets to 4-12.

Ulbrich was effusive in his praise for both players.

He said he feels “honored to have coached” Reddick and called him “one of the most unselfish players” he’s been around.

“Unselfish’’ is an interesting choice of words to describe someone who held out for more than six months after being acquired from Philadelphia. Reddick, who had 50.5 sacks the previous four seasons, has only half a sack and two quarterback hits in nine games as a Jet.

Ulbrich said Reddick was “a little behind” from missing all that time but that he’s impacted the defense.

“One thing that I can say about Haason with 100% certainty — and I feel just so honored to have coached him and been around him — is this guy is willing to do whatever it takes,” Ulbrich said. “He’s one of the most unselfish players I’ve been around. You just never know what you’re going to get when you get guys of his caliber. Sometimes there can be selfishness in ways — and there’s none of that to this man.

“He’s done a great job to really put his arm around our younger guys too and helping them with their progress and their development. Although the production is not there, Haason has provided a ton for our team and our defense.”

Clemons ran and dived on top of a pile of players when Bills running back James Cook had the ball. He was flagged for a personal foul, one of five the Jets had on Sunday. They had 16 accepted penalties for 120 yards.

Ulbrich said Clemons made “a poor decision” but added that he loves his “relentless mindset” and “embodies everything we want to be as a team” as far as effort.

The Jets’ effort came into question on Sunday, though, in a game in which they trailed 40-0.

Sauce Gardner said it seemed as if “some people might be checked out.”

When asked if he sensed a lack of effort, fellow cornerback D.J. Reed said, “I won’t speak on that.”

Ulbrich and the players who were on Monday’s Zoom session with reporters said they don’t feel that players have checked out.

“I didn’t see people just go out there and blatantly quit,” tight end Tyler Conklin said. “We made enough mistakes to lose in the fashion that we lost. I don’t think it had to do with us quitting on each other.”

Linebacker Jamien Sherwood, speaking only for the defense, said, “I personally don’t feel like anybody quit on me.”

Ulbrich said he “took a real hard look” at the game tape, specifically to see if players checked out. He said he didn’t see anyone doing that. He plans to speak to the team about it and the strong comments made after the game.

“To go out there and have the results that we had, it’s maddening, it’s frustrating and there’s definitely an element of some boiling over with some individuals,” Ulbrich said. “Not to say that it’s right, but I do understand it.

“I will [speak to them]. Just to make sure you’re either part of the solution or you’re not. So let’s be solution-minded, and as frustrated as we all are, let’s not create another distraction for anybody else, most especially your teammates.”