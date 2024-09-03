Time is running out for Haason Reddick to report to the Jets and be able to play in their Week 1 game against San Francisco next Monday.

Reddick’s holdout reached 43 days on Tuesday as the Jets held a light practice to prepare for the 49ers. The Pro Bowl edge rusher is the only NFL player holding out.

Trent Williams, the 49ers' star left tackle, ended his holdout Tuesday and flew to San Francisco to sign a new deal. He will be in uniform, protecting Brock Purdy’s blindside on Monday night.

The Jets are holding out hope that Reddick will be on the field trying to bring down Purdy, but they’re not holding their breath. Reddick likely would have to report by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest for him to be active in Week 1.

“It’s going to be all dependent on how he looks,” Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call on Tuesday. “If and when he shows up we’ll put him through some work with the training staff, see where he’s at, communicate with him on what we can figure out.”

Reddick, acquired from the Eagles in March, is seeking a new or reworked contract. He was due $14.25 million this season, but he has been fined more than $2 million for missing training camp and an offseason mandatory minicamp.

General manager Joe Douglas has held firm in his stance that he won’t negotiate until Reddick is in the building. Douglas also won’t honor Reddick’s trade request made last month. Reddick lives and is training in South Jersey. It’s an easy ride for Reddick to report and avoid getting docked a game check, which is $791,666.

“Hopefully, eventually he does get here,” Saleh said. “And when he gets here, we’re going to embrace him, we’re going to love him, we’re going to do everything we can to put him in position to be successful, to achieve the goals that he’s trying to achieve as well as us.”

The Jets believe they have the makings of a Super Bowl contender. Their chances improve if they have their most accomplished pass rusher. Reddick has had at least 11 sacks the past four seasons and his 50.5 rank fourth in the NFL in that time.

The Jets will turn to Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald and Takk McKinley in Reddick’s absence against one of the best and most diverse offenses in football. Clemons and McDonald each have three career sacks and McKinley 3.5 since 2020. He hasn't sacked a quarterback since 2021.

Saleh remains confident in that trio and that his defensive line will get pressure on Purdy. Jermaine Johnson will line up on one edge and the Jets expect to get push from interior linemen Quinnen Williams, Javon Kinlaw and Solomon Thomas.

“We’ve got plenty to go rush the passer,” Saleh said. “Our interior guys, Quinnen, Kinlaw and Solly, still will produce a whole lot for us, so I’m not overly concerned at all.”