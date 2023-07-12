Report: Jets to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Like it or not, the Jets are going to have some extra company at training camp this year: NFL Films cameras recording behind-the-scenes events for HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

The decision widely was expected, given the draw of having Aaron Rodgers as the team’s new quarterback, and ESPN reported on Wednesday that it soon will become official.

The Jets last appeared on “Hard Knocks” in 2010, when Rex Ryan was the coach and the team relished the attention. But current coach Robert Saleh had said he preferred not to be on the program, which some coaches and players regard as invasive.

The NFL and NFL Films picked the Jets, who report to camp next week, anyway. They were one of four teams eligible to be selected – along with the Bears, Saints and Commanders – because teams are exempt if they have a first-year head coach, made the playoffs within the previous two seasons or appeared on the show within the past 10 years.

The Lions were featured last summer.