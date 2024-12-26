FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Malachi Corley feels “slighted” over his limited usage and lack of involvement in the Jets’ offense. The rookie receiver is motivated by it too.

Corley is driven to prove himself in practice. He will carry that drive into the offseason when he works on improving his game.

He wants everyone to know he’s still the YAC King — the nickname he gave himself at Western Kentucky for his ability to pile up Yards After Catches — and will show it when his time comes.

“I hear people throwing the name YAC King around at guys, and I'm like,’Yo, I'm the YAC King. This is what I do,’” Corley told Newsday after practice Thursday. “It just puts that chip on my shoulder.

“I've never been a person in my life to take things personally and this year, I just have felt slighted throughout the entire year. I'm just ready to get to work and pour out everything I have in me for the remaining games of the season, as well as into next year.”

Corley, a third-round pick, has played just 83 offensive snaps in eight games. He has three catches for 16 yards.

“I just haven't been able to be on the field for whatever those reasons may have been,” Corley said. “Just not being on the field is enough of a reason to take that personally. So just in the way that I've attacked the game, attacked my approach, being on scout team, working against the starters and stuff like that it's really given me the extra push and motivation.”

The Jets’ receiver room features proven playmakers Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. Wilson and Adams aren’t taking a backseat to anyone. A case could be made for Corley playing over Lazard. He’s likely in his final two games with the Jets (4-11) and they’ve already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Corley played the most during the six games Lazard missed with a chest injury. Since Lazard returned three games ago, Corley has been inactive twice and didn’t play last week against the Rams.

Jets coaches have said they owe it to everyone on the team to put the best players out there and not just take a look at young ones.

“Our priority is winning games not evaluation,” passing-game coordinator Todd Downing said. “We're going to do what we feel puts us in the best position to compete and win games. Malachi happens to be in a room that's got a lot of talent ahead of him on the depth chart. That being said, I think he's got some pros in front of him that he gets to learn from.

“Certainly he has gone through the season wanting more opportunities, but I think he's learning to handle that in better and more mature ways. Malachi’s got a bright future in this league. He's got a skillset that will eventually help teams win football games. Right now he's fighting to get the scraps from Davante and G and Allen and so on, so, I think he's learning to be a pro.”

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said he’s seen “a ton of growth” from Corley but he’s “still got a ways to go from an offensive perspective.” Ulbrich said Corley has to find ways to carve out a spot on special teams to be active and get in games.

Corley did have one memorable yet forgettable moment.

He appeared to score his first touchdown in Week 9 against Houston, but Corley let go of the ball before crossing the goal line. It rolled out of bounds for a touchback. Corley called it “a learning experience.”

He’s had more positive ones.

Spending all the time he does with the veterans in his group and seeing how they prepare and work have impacted Corley. He’s also thankful that his mother and brother are living with him. Corley said they’ve kept him grounded and centered as he goes through this.

“It's not easy,” Corley said. “But in your first year you have a lot of learning curves and things like that. You try to maximize your positions as much as you can, help the team out as much you can. I just do my best to come to work with a positive attitude and give everything I have.”

Two-minute drill

Adams (hip), Sauce Gardner (hamstring), Morgan Moses (knee) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) did not practice.