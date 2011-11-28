Jets irked by Johnson's insensitivity

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Sione Pouha didn't enjoy Stevie Johnson's touchdown celebration one bit.

The Jets' defensive tackle thought Johnson wasn't being sensitive to the victims of 9/11, when two planes were flown into the Twin Towers, just miles away from MetLife Stadium. Johnson mocked the Jets' "Flight Boys'' celebration, spreading his arms in the same fashion as Santonio Holmes and then acting as if the plane had crash-landed.

"It probably wasn't as professional as he should be,'' Pouha said yesterday. "Us being from New York, we like to hold ourselves with integrity, and that airplane thing, in my opinion, was kind of a dagger a little bit, considering the circumstances that we had in remembrance of what we had on Sept. 11. It was unprofessional."

Rex Ryan had another description for it: "I thought it was ridiculous."

After scoring on a 5-yard slant against Darrelle Revis near the end of the second quarter of the Jets' 28-24 victory over the Bills on Sunday, Johnson first pretended to pull out two imaginary pistols and shoot himself in the thigh, limping around the end zone for a few steps. That was a reference to Plaxico Burress' nightclub incident that led to his serving 20 months in prison for a weapons violation.

Johnson reached out to Burress in the aftermath of Sunday's game and said Monday that everything is all right between the two.

"I just shouted a text message," Johnson told reporters in Buffalo. "He responded and everything's cool. It's an unfortunate situation with me being immature like that.''

On Sunday, Burress said he did not see Johnson's celebration but would not have been bothered by it. He reiterated that Monday in a radio interview and also indicated he has no issues with Johnson.

Still, Johnson didn't show an awful lot of remorse.

"Everybody's sitting here talking about us, talking about the wide receivers on our team are soft," he said. "They're talking about you get at the receivers, people guaranteeing things on us. Everybody seems to be talking about us, but when we do something, it's blown up now. Not saying what I did was right. I still take full blame and everything on that.''

Bills coach Chan Gailey spoke with Johnson about his ill-advised move, telling him what he did wasn't a good thing -- particularly when Johnson acted as if he had shot himself.

"Yes, it bothered me, sure it did," Gailey told reporters. "I don't think you make fun of people. I don't think you do that. That's wrong, in my opinion, and I stated that."

Pouha didn't have a lot of love for Johnson's poke at Burress, either.

"Well, he shot himself at the end of the game,'' Pouha said, a slap at Johnson for dropping a potential game-winning 47- yard touchdown pass after he got behind the Jets' defense with about 30 seconds left. "He didn't win it. I don't know which shot's worse.

"Those are events that happened in somebody's life," Pouha added. "That's kind of something personal, a little bit. Plax had to go through some things, so that's a moment for him . . . It was probably just unprofessional to come out and do something like that.''

Revis also was bothered by Johnson's antics. "It's just him being a young guy, and young and immature a little bit, because I felt it had nothing to do with the situation,'' he said. "If anything, you scored on me. So come at me, if anything. But that's just wrong to me.

"It wasn't smart on his part of doing the gun thing and shooting himself. That was just, to me, disrespectful to Plaxico in a way."