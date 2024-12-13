FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — In essence, the question was about weighing the short-and-long-terms costs in developing for the future against the possibility of winning a football game for the first time in more than a month.

Jeff Ulbrich’s answer, all 97 words of it, revealed the organizational stance for the final four games of its calamitous season:

The Jets are trying to win.

“This is maybe the ex-player in me, and I don’t know if it is right or wrong, but I think it’s not fair for the guys that play that you’re not putting the best unit out there that gives you the best possible chance to win,” the interim coach said following practice Friday, in response to a series of questions regarding rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley’s playing time. “I think that can be very frustrating for players when they think an organization just wants to take a look at guys and fliers on guys as opposed to who’s the best-equipped team to win this game. So that’s the approach we’re going to take here on out.”

Whether the franchise’s immediate philosophy is beneficial in the long term is still to be determined, with the 3-10 Jets are preparing for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville against 3-10 Jaguars at EverBank Stadium as if it bears some significance on their 2024 season as a whole.

Perhaps it does.

Because in a week in which many words were spoken and written and devoted to discussing the organization’s culture, Ulbrich stressed that it is “very fortunate for this team there is no relent, there is no pack-it-up. These guys have stayed committed to the process and working their butts off and we’re still playing hard and we’re still playing together. So as long as we got that we’ve got a chance.”

He has a point since the Jets have lost seven one-score games this season. The latest being last Sunday’s 32-26 overtime loss in Miami to the Dolphins, in which rookie running backs Braelon Allen (11 rushes for 43 yards) and Isaiah Davis (10 rushes for 40 yards) replaced starter Breece Hall, who missed the game with a knee injury.

“They will do anything to help us win. They are eager and excited to get better at techniques that are new for them, run schemes that are new for them,” passing game coordinator Todd Downing said. “It was fun to watch their hard work come to fruition in so many ways.”

Even though Hall was listed on the injury report as questionable — he participated in the period of practice open to reporters — both Allen and Davis could also see playing time against the Jaguars as part of a three-back rotation.

Which, should it come to pass, could be viewed as the Jets developing for the future while still trying to win in the present.

Jet streams

Kick returner Kene Nwangwu was put on the injured reserve with a broken hand, Ulbrich said. CB Brandin Echols (shoulder) will miss the game. CB D.J. Reed and G Xavier Newman are doubtful with groin injuries. Tackle Morgan Moses (wrist) and G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) are questionable.