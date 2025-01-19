Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. becomes 16th candidate to interview for Jets' head coaching job

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. became the 16th known candidate to interview for the Jets' head coaching vacancy on Sunday.

Whitt’s stock probably has never been higher after his defense’s performance in Washington’s stunning 45-31 win over the Lions in an NFC Divisional playoff game Saturday night.

The Commanders forced five takeaways, including four interceptions. in reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 years. Last week, Whitt’s group held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the No. 4 scoring offense in the league — to 20 points in Washington’s Wild Card win.

This is Whitt’s first season as a defensive coordinator after 17 seasons of coaching in the NFL and his first year with Washington. He worked for the Cowboys previously under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. When Quinn was hired as Commanders coach last year, he brought Whitt with him.

Whitt took over a defense that ranked last in yards allowed in 2023. The Commanders finished No. 13 this season and had the third-ranked passing defense in the league.

The other coaches that the Jets have interviewed are Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Rex Ryan, Matt Nagy, Aaron Glenn, Mike Locksley, Steve Spagnuolo, Darren Rizzi, Jeff Ulbrich, Vance Joseph, Arthur Smith, Bobby Slowik, Brian Flores, Jeff Hafley and Josh McCown.

Two candidates are off the board. Vrabel is the Patriots' new coach and Ulbrich, the former Jets defensive coordinator and interim coach, was named Falcons defensive coordinator.

During Whitt’s three-year stint as the Cowboys defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator, they led the NFL with 59 interceptions. Whitt held the same dual title for the Falcons and Browns.

Whitt worked for the Packers for 11 years, starting in 2008. He was a defensive quality control coach, cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator in his Green Bay tenure.

Whitt’s teams have made the postseason 12 times in 18 seasons