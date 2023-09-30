Jets vs. Kansas City Week 4 preview: Time, TV info, betting lines, injuries and everything else you need for gameday

Kansas City (2-1) at Jets (1-2), MetLife Stadim, 8:20 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Kansas City by 8.5; O/U 41.5

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth).

Radio: ESPN-98.7 FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons), Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Jason McCorty); Sirius XM 85, 85 or 226.

KEY INJURIES

Jets: OUT: S Tony Adams (hamstring), G Wes Schweitzer (concussion).

Kansas City: OUT: LB Nick Bolton (ankle), CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder).

MAHOMES AT METLIFE

Patrick Mahomes will make his MetLife Stadium debut. The Jets are the only AFC team that Mahomes hasn’t faced on the road. He was Alex Smith’s backup when Kansas City played the Jets there in 2017.

Mahomes needs one TD pass for 200. If he gets in this, his 84th game, he would be the fastest to 200. He had five TD passes in his only meeting against the Jets, in 2020.

“He’s a special talent,” Robert Saleh said. “Some of the throws he makes are disgusting from a defensive perspective.”

RUNNING ON EMPTY

Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook have combined for 52 yards on 28 carries the last two games. The Jets have 11 negative runs from their backs on 60 total carries. “Those are always the things that take the wind out of your sails,” coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “We have to be able to rebound from that regardless.”

QUOTABLE

“Sometimes I wonder if he just draws it in the dirt as the game goes on with some of the concepts that they have, but it’s going to be a challenge for sure.”

– Robert Saleh on Andy Reid

INTANGIBLES

Joe Klecko will receive his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence at halftime.

NUMBER, PLEASE

13: Games in which Zach Wilson has not had a TD pass (in 25 games).