Jets LB Thomas likes results over stats

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - The Jets' defense doesn't have that Clay Matthews III type, the opposing presence commanding all the attention and compiling the big-time statistics. But what the Jets do have, linebacker Bryan Thomas says, are essential pieces, guys who individually don't have compelling numbers but collectively are a force to be reckoned with.

That's the reason Thomas, now in his ninth season with the Jets, says he doesn't waste time focusing on his personal stat line. When asked to pinpoint his best playing year, the 31-year-old simply shook his head.

"I try to look more at team goals," said Thomas, who had career highs in sacks (81/2), assists (19) and tackles (58 solo, 77 total) in 2006-07. "As long as the team's successful and we're winning, that's all that matters. You can go out there and get 50 sacks in a season, but if you don't win any games, what does it matter? What matters is wins."

This season, the 6-4, 260-pound Thomas has four assists, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. He knows his numbers aren't impressive compared with Matthews, a fellow outside linebacker for Green Bay - the Jets' opponent Sunday - who leads the league with 81/2 sacks. But the Jets' 5-1 record is satisfying enough.

"It's all about having fun," Thomas said. "If I look at stats, then I get into more personal stuff and ego. I never try to look at it like that. I always try to focus on the team and the chemistry you have with the people around you. As long as you've got good chemistry, you'll enjoy playing the game."

Thomas said he spent the past week scrutinizing video of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, everything from his tendencies to his ability to create outside the pocket to his accuracy.

"This week is the first week I sat down and watched him, and I didn't really know he could scramble like that," Thomas said. The Jets defeated Green Bay, 38-10, at Lambeau Field in their last meeting Dec. 3, 2006, back when Brett Favre was the Packers' quarterback.

"You rarely see a quarterback who can scramble left and scramble right and make the throw at the same time. There are quarterbacks that can do it, but he's accurate,'' Thomas said. "Most quarterbacks, when they scramble out, their accuracy goes down. This guy still stays on point with it. That's the biggest difference."

Green Bay's problems with an injury-depleted roster should bode well for the Jets, who are looking to win their sixth straight. But Thomas highlighted the Packers' ability to plug holes. For instance, running back Brandon Jackson and fullback John Kuhn are averaging 4.5 and 3.8 yards per carry, respectively, in the absence of Ryan Grant, who was placed on injured reserve.

"They always have guys step up," Thomas said of the Packers. "You never look at it as they're hurting right now, because in the NFL, it's pretty much any given Sunday. Any team can win. Any team can make big plays."