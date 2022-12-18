Jets allow late touchdown in gut-wrenching loss to Lions

The Jets are making it very difficult to achieve their dreams of making the playoffs.

They suffered a third straight gut-wrenching loss on Sunday. The Jets allowed a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Brock Wright on fourth down with under two minutes to go and fell, 20-17, to the Lions at MetLife Stadium.

Greg Zuerlein missed a possible game-tying 58-yard field goal wide left as time expired.

The Jets are 7-7 and will need help to end their 11-year playoff skid. Their home finale is Thursday night against Jacksonville. The Jets’ last two regular-season games are at Seattle and Miami

Zach Wilson, playing for the first time in four games, had some shaky moments and didn’t do enough to win the starting quarterback job back. Wilson finished 18-for-35 for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson was inactive the past three games. Mike White sustained fractured ribs in last week’s loss in Buffalo and wasn’t cleared for contact, giving Wilson the start Sunday.

Garrett Wilson had four catches for 98 yards and C.J. Uzomah had two catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets led 17-13 after Wilson hit Uzomah for a 1-yard touchdown with 4:41 left. Their defense, playing without Quinnen Williams (calf), was terrific to that point. They hadn’t allowed a touchdown all game but picked the worst time to have a breakdown.

On fourth-and-1 from Detroit’s 49, Goff hit Wright with a short pass and he ran it the rest of the way to give the Lions the lead with 1:49 to go.