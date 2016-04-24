Jets looking at all quarterback options with Ryan Fitzpatrick unsigned

With less than a week to go before the NFL Draft begins, Ryan Fitzpatrick appears no closer to signing a new contract with the Jets, the team he threw 31 touchdown passes for and guided to a 10-6 record last season.

And yet Mike Maccagnan, a general manager with no starting quarterback, appears particularly calm.

“I don’t feel any pressure to have one by a specified time,” he said Friday while being peppered with questions about the ongoing stalemate with Fitzpatrick, the team’s quarterback- of-choice.

The Jets may be under new management now, but their biggest issue remains the same: They don’t have a face of the franchise.

After going through a period of three different GMs in less than five years, they have yet to find a solution to their ongoing quarterback quagmire. The Jets have had a host of signal-callers come through the doors at 1 Jets Drive — Mark Sanchez, Matt Simms, Geno Smith, Michael Vick, Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty and even David Garrard. And they’re still searching for “The One.”

They do have some options for 2016, starting with Fitzpatrick. “Our focus is Ryan, but again, he’s a free agent,” said Maccagnan, who currently has Smith and Petty as the only quarterbacks on his roster. “You never know what happens in free agency.”

The Jets have been doing plenty of due diligence in recent weeks. Aside from studying prospects, they also examined free-agent quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer, 30, visited the Jets this past week after being released by Houston.

“When he became available, it was an opportunity for us to look into Brian,” Maccagnan said. “We like him as a prospect. We always anticipated this would be more of a fluid free agency, but we’re just doing our due diligence, at the end of the day. We’ll see how it unfolds.”

One thing is certain: The Fitzpatrick contract impasse won’t stop them from eyeing the quarterback position during the three- day draft.

Maccagnan confirmed Friday that the Jets reached out to Tennessee about moving up from their current spot at 20 to No. 1 overall. Had the Jets been able to pull off the trade (as the Rams later were able to do), they would have been in prime position to select one of the two top quarterback prospects: Jared Goff (California) or Carson Wentz (North Dakota State). But that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to snag a quarterback of the future. A few mock drafts have them taking former Memphis QB Paxton Lynch.

“It’s interesting because I think even if they sign Fitzpatrick, I don’t know how long a term they’d be talking about,” NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock said on a recent conference call. “He’s 34 years old. Is he the long-term answer for Maccagnan and Bowles? So I think they’ve got to be evaluating the heck out of Paxton Lynch, and I think Paxton Lynch makes a ton of sense there, especially if they had a veteran quarterback he could sit behind for one year. So I think Paxton Lynch has to be the first consideration.”

Lynch’s stock appears to be rising, so there’s a chance he might not be there if the Jets still are picking at 20.

Maccagnan, however, wouldn’t divulge how strongly the Jets like the 6-7 quarterback.

“I think, like a lot of the quarterbacks in this class, he has a degree of skill, which is intriguing,” he said. “He also has played in an offense that’s not a traditional NFL offense. We’re actually working with Bryce, so we have some familiarity with the transition.”