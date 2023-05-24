SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets hosting punter Matt Araiza for a workout, sources confirm

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 2022.  Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

The Jets are hosting punter Matt Araiza for a workout on Wednesday, league sources confirmed.

They are the first NFL team to have Araiza in for a tryout since he was cut by the Buffalo Bills last year after being accused in a civil lawsuit of participating in an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at San Diego State.

The Bills drafted Araiza in the sixth round in 2022 and named him their starting punter during the preseason. They released Araiza two days after he and two of his former San Diego State teammates were named as defendants the civil lawsuit, which is still pending.

Earlier this month, prosecutors said they will not charge Araiza because evidence showed he was not present at the party when the alleged gang rape occurred. Last year, the San Diego District Attorney announced that Araiza and his teammates would not face criminal charges.

The accuser is still pursuing a civil case.

Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” after a prolific career at San Diego State during which he had six punts of at least 70 yards. He averaged 51.2 yards per punt as a junior and also kicked 50 field goals in three years with the Aztecs.  

The Jets already have a punter under contract. They signed veteran Thomas Morstead last month and guaranteed him $1.1 million.

