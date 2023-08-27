Aaron Rodgers, Jets thrilled with progress made by offensive tackle Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton proved his worth to the Jets, and to their most important player.

Robert Saleh named Becton the starting right tackle “as of now” following Saturday’s preseason finale. During the game, Becton and Aaron Rodgers hugged on the sideline after their night on the field was done. The two have grown close in training camp.

“I just told him I loved him,” Rodgers said. “He’s come a long way. I’m really proud of him, as much as anybody on the team. The way that Mekhi has grown this month has been really spectacular. I just feel like his head is in a really good spot and he feels like he’s part of it.”

It’s been a long road for the big tackle.

Becton, the Jets’ first-round pick in 2020, has played just one game over the past two seasons. He injured his knee in Week 1 of 2021 and reinjured it last training camp. Becton underwent reconstructive knee surgery last year.

The Jets declined his fifth-year option, making this a prove-it season. The 6-7, 350-pound Becton is on his way.

Becton lost close to 50 pounds to be in the best shape possible this season. He earned the right tackle job with his play in training camp and four preseason games. Becton has outplayed Billy Turner and Max Mitchell – the two tackles who were with the starting team for much of camp.

“As of now, he’s our starter,” Saleh said.

Becton has to prove he can stay healthy.

There was speculation that Becton might not be on the roster in Week 1 because the Jets couldn’t rely on him and for blaming Jets’ coaches for the second knee injury when they moved him to right tackle.

Becton is a natural left tackle. He spent the first month of this camp playing left tackle with the Jets’ second team. It was pretty clear that Duane Brown would be the starting left tackle once he returned from shoulder surgery.

After everything Becton’s been through the past two years, he just wants to play. He understood for that to happen it would have to be at right tackle. Becton willingly moved there.

He didn’t get any designed first-team reps until this past week, at right tackle. There was a program Becton and the Jets had to follow for him to build strength in the knee.

Trust has been regained on both sides. Confidence, too. Becton’s knee is strong. He started at right tackle Saturday, blocking for Rodgers in his Jets’ debut.

“It is amazing to see when you empower people and when you encourage people and you wrap your arms around people, you see their personality start to come out,” Rodgers said. “You see the confidence start to grow.

“I think that’s what we’ve tried to do with Mekhi and make him feel like he’s a part of this and make him feel important. He’s returned that love and trust and support with a lot of really good play.”

The Jets have said that they would start the best five offensive linemen regardless of position. Becton was always one of them provided he could stay healthy.

Saleh likes the path Becton is on, but says he’s still got work to do to stay on the field.

“He’s doing all the right stuff,” Saleh said. “He’s got a lot of energy. He’s speaking the language. He’s got a lot of positive self-talk. He’s in the training room every day working on that knee and making sure that it’s always fresh and ready to roll. He's just got to stay on it, and he can’t get complacent with where he’s at now.

“He’s got a lot to play for. But he’s gotten better every single day. He’s gotten more confident in his knee. He hasn’t played in two years so for him it’s just a matter of just mastering his techniques and getting himself back in the flow of the game.”