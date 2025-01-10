Mike Greenberg interviews for Jets' general manager job

Mike Greenberg began his NFL life as a Jets intern and now the Bellmore native is a candidate for their general manager job.

Greenberg interviewed for the position on Friday. A Jets fan growing up, he has worked in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front office in various roles since 2010. He’s been their assistant general manager for the last two years.

It would be a full-circle moment for Greenberg if the Jets hired him to head up their football department.

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum gave Greenberg his start in the NFL in 2008. He worked as a football administration intern under Tannenbaum for two years. Tannenbaum is playing a big role in these two important Jets hires.

Jets owner Woody Johnson hired The 33rd Team, founded by Tannenbaum, to help in the searches for a general manager and head coach. Ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman is also part of the process. Johnson will have the final say on who is hired.

Greenberg is the eighth known candidate to interview for the general manager vacancy that opened up when Johnson fired Joe Douglas in November. The Jets also have spoken to Thomas Dimitroff, Jon Robinson, Jim Nagy, Louis Riddick, Alec Halaby, Mike Borgonzi and Ray Farmer.

A three-sport athlete at Bellmore JFK High School, Greenberg is a graduate of Cornell and Hofstra Law School. He works closely with Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht on the cap and contract negotiations. Greenberg also oversees budgeting for all football operations.

Greenberg joined Tampa Bay 15 years ago as a player personnel assistant. He has also been the Buccaneers vice president of football administration, director of football administration and coordinator of football administration.

A salary cap guru, Greenberg has been instrumental in signing free agents and re-signing players, sometimes getting creative in order to keep Tampa Bay compliant with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Greenberg was heavily involved in negotiating Tom Brady’s two-year contract in 2020. Hiscreativity with the cap came in handy when the Buccaneers added Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown that year.

The Buccaneers have made the playoffs five consecutive years and won a Super Bowl in that time. Their NFC South title this year is their fourth straight.