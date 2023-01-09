Jets Q&A: Who will be leading the offense next year?

Will Mike LaFleur be the Jets offensive coordinator next season?

Robert Saleh endorsed LaFleur on Monday, but he didn’t say for certain that his coordinator will return when asked about it after Sunday’s game. The offense had some major issues the second half of the season that can’t be discounted.

“You know what, I’m going to go back and do my process,” Saleh said. “I get it. It is so important for me to go through process. The amount of things, the adversity that he’s had to deal with this year, you can’t just blame one person. There’s a lot of things that can go around and making the best decisions for this organization is first and foremost.”

The Jets ended the season without scoring a touchdown in their last three games. They totaled 15 points in those games with three different starting quarterbacks running the offense: Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco.

LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese appear to be the ones most in jeopardy of losing their jobs. Owner Woody Johnson, who declined to speak to reporters after the game, could decide he wants changes.

Saleh promised that they will “get the quarterback position right.” How does he plan to do that?

Saleh can’t say the Jets are going to acquire someone. He always believes in building from within first.

“Getting the people that are here better and just evaluating it,” Saleh said. “It’s all hands on deck. We got a free agent in Mike. We got a free agent in Joe. We got to talk to them. We got a young kid in Zach that we’re committed to. Right now it’s taking care of our quarterbacks in-house, and from there it’s just evaluating and figuring out ways we can get better.”

How did Jeremy Ruckert play in his second, and final game as a rookie?

The Lindenhurst product caught his first NFL pass on Sunday. The Jets were without C.J. Uzomah due to injury, which opened the door for Ruckert. He caught one pass for 8 yards.

“It was cool to be out there,” Ruckert said. “I was excited to be out there. I had fun. I got to play with the same guys I’ve been practicing with all year for kind of the first time. I tried to go out there and have as much fun as I could. It didn’t turn out the way we wanted but I had fun with them.”

The Ruckerts are huge Jets fans. His father Bill, who was at the game, tweeted after Jeremy’s catch: “My boy caught a ball in the NFL for the NEW YORK JETS…THIS IS INSANE!!!!!!”

Jeremy said, “I got to talk to him about it. He’s got to stay off Twitter while I’m playing.”

Were will the Jets be picking in the draft?

They will have the No. 13 pick according to Tankathon.com

What was the Jets’ worst loss of the season?

It actually happened in a win. During the Jets’ Week 7 victory in Denver, they lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season to a torn ACL, and versatile second-year offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending torn triceps. The run game didn’t look the same, and the offense as a whole did not function as well after the Jets lost their top playmaker and blocker.

“It’s a superstar league,” Saleh said. “When you lose superstars like that, it’s going to hurt a little bit.”

Who led the Jets in rushing this season?

Despite missing 10 games, Hall led the Jets with 463 yards rushing. The Jets ran for a season-low 38 yards on Sunday behind a piecemeal offensive line. It was their fifth-straight game of less than 80 yards rushing.