The Jets are getting a jump on the competition for Mike Vrabel. They are scheduled to interview him for their head-coaching position on Friday, a league source confirmed.

Vrabel, the former Titans coach, is considered a leading candidate for the Jets' job. He also is expected to be a top candidate in this coaching cycle and could demand a high salary.

There are only three jobs currently open – the Jets, Bears and Saints. More will become available next week with the regular season ending on Sunday.

The Jets, who fired Robert Saleh following a Week 5 loss, prefer someone with head coaching experience and a strong background to lead their team. The Jets are 4-12 heading into Sunday’s season finale against Miami and have missed the playoffs for 14 consecutive years.

They are also conducting a search for a new general manager. If the Jets were to hire a coach before a general manager Vrabel would be a prime candidate. The Jets could even let him have input in who the general manager is if the two sides can ultimately reach an agreement.

Vrabel spent six seasons as the Titans coach from 2018-23. He went 54-45 and led Tennessee to the playoffs three times.

They were twice the No. 1 seed in the AFC and made it to the AFC Championship Game following the 2019 season. Vrabel was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 after guiding Tennessee to a 12-5 mark.

After being fired by the Titans last year, Vrabel spent this season serving as a coaching consultant for the Browns. His agreement with Cleveland ended on Monday, freeing Vrabel to begin interviewing for jobs.

The Jets are the first known team to interview Vrabel. He’s their second known coaching interview. The Jets met with former Panthers and Commanders coach Ron Rivera on Thursday.

Vrabel also has been linked to the Raiders and Patriots if they were to have coaching vacancies.

He played eight years in New England, helping the Patriots to three Super Bowls. Vrabel has ties with the Raiders as well. His former New England teammates Tom Brady and Richard Seymour are minority owners of the team.

Vrabel spent 12 seasons playing linebacker in the NFL for Pittsburgh, New England and Kansas City. He made one Pro Bowl and was All-Pro once.

Vrabel began his NFL coaching career in 2014 as the Texans linebackers coach. He held that position for three years and spent one year as Houston’s defensive coordinator before being hired by Tennessee.

Owner Woody Johnson hired The 33rd Team to help in both of the Jets' searches. The project is headed by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum and ex-Vikings GM Chris Spielman. Johnson will have the final say in who the Jets hire for both jobs.