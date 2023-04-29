NFL Draft: Jets stay local with LT Carter Warren, RB Israel Abanikanda

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Carter Warren was sitting in his home about 20 minutes away from the Jets facility, watching the fourth round of the NFL Draft when he got a phone call from a New Jersey number.

The big offensive left tackle from Pittsburgh couldn’t hold back the tears.

The Jets drafted Warren with the No. 120 overall section on Saturday, adding much-needed depth to the tackle position and another body to block for Aaron Rodgers.

“Oh my God, it was crazy,” Warren said. “When the New Jersey number came in and called, I saw the Jets was up next. I was crying. My family was so happy. They didn’t know what was going on. I was ecstatic.”

The Jets drafted another player from the area and another Pittsburgh product with their next pick. They grabbed speedy running back Israel Abanikanda, a Brooklyn native, in the fifth round (No. 143).

“It’s actually a dream come true, a dream come true,” Abanikanda said. “I always wanted to stay home and stay close to family.”

Jets general manager Joe Douglas traded down twice on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Douglas dealt 112 to New England for 120 and 184, and he sent 170 to the Raiders for 204 and 220. The Jets used those picks on Central Michigan linebacker Zaire Barnes (184), LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (204) and freakishly athletic 6-foot-7 tight end Zack Kuntz (220).

“The phone was ringing today and it was a good thing,” Douglas said.

Tackle was a position the Jets needed to fortify with Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell all returning from injury. Warren, who is 6-foot-5 ½ and 311 pounds, might have gone earlier had he not torn his meniscus during his senior year at Pitt.

The 24-year-old Warren was a four-year starter with tremendous reach and length to fight off pass rushers. After being limited to four games as a senior, the Paterson, N.J. native said he’s fully healthy and ready to show the Jets what he can do.

The Jets, according to Warren, are getting “a physical, dominant player, is great with his hands, is smart, has a great football IQ. He’s ready to work, he’s a hard worker, hardest worker in the room.”

Warren helped open up plenty of holes for Abanikanda and he burst through them. Abanikanda was a track star at Abraham Lincoln High School, and that speed helped him make a big impact on the football field.

Abanikanda was third-Team All-American at Pitt after rushing for 1,439 yards and 20 touchdowns last year. He rushed for 320 yards and six touchdowns against Virginia Tech.

He joins a talented, young running back room that features Breece Hall, Michael Carter and Zonovan “Bam” Knight. Abanikanda has added value as a kick returner.

“They’re getting a running back that can break tackles,” Abanikanda said. “I can run in any top of scheme… I can also line up at slot, catch the ball and I’m a breakaway home-run runner.”

Two-minute drill

Douglas wouldn't say whether the Jets are picking up Becton's fifth-year option. The deadline is Monday. ... Douglas said "the door is open" to bringing back linebacker Kwon Alexander.