Current Jets aware of high stakes entering franchise's most meaningful game in years

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The number is staggering in its immensity.

Two thousand five hundred fifty-six.

That is the number of days since the Jets last played a truly meaningful game. On that day, Jan. 3, 2016, the Jets were in Buffalo, readying to play a mediocre Bills squad in the regular season finale for both teams. The Bills had missed the playoffs and were getting ready for another offseason. The Jets? All they needed to do was win, and they would clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2010.

With everything to play for, the Jets lost 22-17. Game over. Season over. Playoff drought fully intact.

Almost exactly seven years later, a new group of Jets will find themselves playing a significant game Sunday. The scene will be different — Seattle, this time — but the stakes will be just as high. The Jets (7-8) need to win both of their last two games and need the Patriots to lose one of their last two in order to end the franchise’s 11-season playoff-less streak.

They are aware of what is at stake.

“Being a part of this team for four years now and (we’ve) been losing a long time,” Quinnen Williams said Friday before the team flew to Seattle. “It’s definitely important to look at the aspect and opportunity we have.”

And while a playoff berth is important, leaving Lumen Field with a win over the Seahawks (7-8) takes precedence. Because the Jets enter Sunday’s game having lost four straight by an average of eight points. By comparison, in their seven wins this season, the Jets’ margin of victory has been 10.8 points.

“All the games we were winning in the beginning of the year, our point differential, I think we had the biggest margin in the fourth quarter,” D.J. Reed said. “We were always winning in the fourth quarter. That hasn’t been the same the last four games.”

There is a fine line between winning and losing. The results matter. So does the process. Over the course of 15 games this season, the Jets have shown that the foundation is being laid in place for what they believe will be future, sustainable success.

“I think there’s a lot of confidence in the locker room,” Robert Saleh said. “There’s a lot of transparency in the building, a lot of people speaking the same language, and a lot of really good communication happening. And I think we’ve made really, really nice strides this year. We’d love to finish it. So obviously we (have to) take care of this one but I feel like we’re definitely going in the right direction.”

Notes & quotes: Williams was named the 2022 Curtis Martin team MVP winner prior to practice. Williams, the third overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, set a new career high with 12 sacks in 14 games this season. The award was voted on by his teammates. “For those guys to vote me MVP is a definite honor,” Williams said … Saleh said wide receivers coach Miles Austin “has been away from the team” while appealing his one-year, league-imposed suspension for gambling. “Miles is a non-malicious person,” said Saleh, who noted offensive assistant Mack Brown has been filling in for Austin as the receivers coach.