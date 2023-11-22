Jets coach Robert Saleh says he misunderstood question about drafting Zach Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Robert Saleh clarified his remarks that made it seem as if he was distancing himself from the decision to draft Zach Wilson.

Saleh was asked Monday about what he would have done differently in evaluating quarterbacks in 2021 when the Jets took Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. Saleh responded, “I’ve got my thoughts,” but he wouldn’t share them.

On Tuesday, Saleh said he misunderstood the question and that he and general manager Joe Douglas were on the same page.

“Any time you have an experience in terms of an evaluation process, whatever it is, you have ideas on how can we approach it differently to create a different evaluation,” Saleh said. “It was more a learning experience. Not that we did anything wrong. It’s how can we be more efficient? There were circumstances that were beyond our control with COVID and all that.

“I was answering the questions in terms of learning experiences. Joe and I are always on the same page.”

Injury updates

Mekhi Becton, who left Sunday’s game in Buffalo on a cart, avoided serious injury. He suffered a low-ankle sprain and will try to play Friday. Becton was listed as “did not participate” in Tuesday’s walk-through, though.

“He’s working through it,” Saleh said. “We’re still working through it, seeing if he’ll be available for Friday.”

Cornerback Michael Carter, who missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, did not practice and sounds iffy to play.

“I’m not sure on that one,” Saleh said.

Duane Brown out?

Duane Brown (hip) may not return this season. Saleh said Brown is “still not fully comfortable.” Saleh said the Jets will try to simulate a game with Brown and “see where he’s at.”

If Brown isn’t activated Thursday, he will remain on IR for the rest of the season.

Carter Warren surprises

Carter Warren finished Sunday’s game at left tackle, and Saleh called the rookie “a pleasant surprise.” Warren missed OTAs and camp with an injury. If not for all the injuries across the O-line Warren probably would not have played this season. Saleh said Warren displayed “tremendous footwork” and he’s “got a lot of potential.”

Two-minute drill

The Jets released defensive lineman Tanzel Smart to make room for backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the active roster. They signed defensive back Craig James to the practice squad.