Jets continue to interview candidates for head coach and general manager positions

The Jets interviewed Denver assistant general manager Darren Mougey, Washington assistant general manager Lance Newmark and Cincinnati senior personnel executive Trey Brown for their general manager vacancy.

They also set up Saturday interviews with Lions executive Chris Spielman and Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson.

New Jersey native Darren Rizzi, who finished the season as the Saints’ interim head coach, will interview for the head coach position.

When the day is done, the Jets will have 13 known candidates for the GM job and eight for head coach.

The general manager candidates they already interviewed are Thomas Dmitroff, Jon Robinson, Jim Nagy, Louis Riddick, Alec Halaby, Mike Borgonzi, Bellmore’s Mike Greenberg and Ray Farmer.

The Jets have spoken to Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Rex Ryan, Matt Nagy, Aaron Glenn, Steve Spagnuolo and Mike Locksley for the coaching job.

The coaching search will intensify this week as the Jets will talk to candidates whose teams participated in Wild Card Weekend.

The Jets have requested permission to speak with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Vikings quarterbacks coach and former Jets QB Josh McCown, and 49ers coach Brian Griese.