Two more subtractions from Jets' offensive line as Connor McGovern, Wes Schweitzer land on IR

The already banged-up Jets offensive line took two huge hits, leaving them scrambling to add reinforcements up front.

Center Connor McGovern suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s 13-10 overtime win over the Giants and will be placed on injured reserve, knocking him out for at least four games. Interior offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer also will go on IR with a calf injury. Schweitzer started at right guard Sunday, then moved to center when McGovern got hurt, and left the game two series later.

“It’s really tough because everything starts up front,” coach Robert Saleh during a Monday Zoom call. “We feel good about the five guys we have every time we step on the field. It’s just a matter of them getting an opportunity to work together and finding that cohesion that we’re looking for.”

Wes Schweitzer #71 of the New York Jets is helped off the field against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Jets (4-3) have been unable to find that chemistry because of injury.

They have already started four different offensive line combinations with a fifth one coming Monday night against the Chargers. It also will be the fourth different lineup in four games.

“You just pray to God every morning that you get a little continuity and can string together a couple of weeks and find a way to get better,” Saleh said.

McGovern reportedly suffered a dislocated kneecap. Saleh said it appears McGovern will avoid surgery and through rehab he might be able to return later in the season.

He is the third player from the Week 1 starting line to go on IR. Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn Achilles tendon) is out for the season and Duane Brown is still recovering from a hip injury. Only tackle Mekhi Becton and left guard Laken Tomlinson have started every game.

Becton, Tomlinson, right tackle Max Mitchell, guard/tackle Billy Turner and rookie tackle Carter Warren are the only healthy offensive linemen on the active roster. The Jets have Xavier Newman, Dennis Kelly and Jason Poe on the practice squad.

The Jets hope rookie Joe Tippmann (quad injury) can return this week. Saleh said having an extra day may help. The Jets also have to see if Brown can resume practicing.

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m., but Saleh doesn’t believe the Jets will be able to acquire an offensive lineman. He said they will work out free agents and see if anyone is worth adding. Veteran tackle La’el Collins and center Ben Jones are available.

“You’d like reinforcements, but no one is trading offensive linemen,” Saleh said. “They’re so scarce throughout the league. There’s been so many injuries with regards to O-line.

“There’s some really, really good players that we can get in here for a workout ... and see if we can add some depth to the offensive line.”

When Tippmann returns, he will play center. The Jets drafted him to eventually replace McGovern, who is on a one-year deal. Tippmann has started four games at right guard after the Jets moved Vera-Tucker to right tackle in Week 3. That’s when Brown went to IR and Becton slid from right to left tackle.

If Tippmann misses another game, Newman will play center. He was an emergency fill-in Sunday and played center for the first time.

The Jets signed Newman to the practice squad on Oct. 5. They elevated him for Sunday’s game because they needed three players who could snap the ball. It’s good they did; the other two got hurt.

“You always want to have three centers,” Saleh said. “Rule of thumb: you never want two injuries to take you out of a personnel grouping. If he wasn’t up, I don’t know how you play football at that point.”

Linebacker C.J. Mosley credited Newman with “saving the day for our offense.” Newman played a big role in the win.

Newman sprinted down the field to get the ball from receiver Allen Lazard and got lined up on the play before Greg Zuerlein’s tying field goal at the end of regulation, Newman snapped it to Zach Wilson, who spiked it with one second left.

“Beyond proud of X and his ability to be resilient in the time we needed it,” Lazard said. “Him hustling down on the last play to get the snap off and taking the ball from me, knowing the snap count of what we were going to do it on and everything, really proud of him, really proud of him.”