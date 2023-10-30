Jets mull any trade options as deadline nears

The Jets believe they can be a playoff team and could look to improve their chances of making it before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

General manager Joe Douglas might be busy leading up to the 4 p.m. deadline. The Jets are 4-3 and need help on the offensive line and at receiver.

Robert Saleh said he doubts the Jets will be able to get an offensive lineman because teams aren’t quick to give up on them. But he said he will meet with Douglas and his staff and talk about needs and who might be able to fill them via trade.

“He knows exactly where we are,” Saleh said. “We communicate what we need. Obviously, the injuries make it obvious where the immediate needs are. If something pops up, he will get with us and ask us to watch some tape on a certain guy and get our opinion. If something really heats up, he’s always in constant communication.”

Edge rusher Carl Lawson and running backs Dalvin Cook and Michael Carter are the Jets who have come up most in trade rumors and reports.

The Jets aren't necessarily expected to be sellers, but they might be willing to acquire draft capital for Lawson that could be used to facilitate a trade in the offseason for a proven veteran.

Woods’ season ends

An MRI confirmed that Al Woods suffered a torn Achilles tendon, ending the veteran defensive tackle’s season. Woods’ future in the NFL is unclear. He will turn 37 in the spring. Woods is the third Jet who has torn his Achilles this year. Aaron Rodgers and Alijah Vera-Tucker are the others.

MVP Morstead

Thomas Morstead became the first punter in Jets history to have three punts downed inside the 5-yard line in a single game. Morstead punted 11 times Sunday against the Giants and averaged 48.1 per punt.

“He’s a leader in our locker room, even though he’s a punter,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “Everybody respects the hell out of him … Morstead, he definitely was the MVP of this game.”

Hello, Newman

The defensive coaches voted offensive lineman Xavier Newman the scout team player of the week for his work getting the defense ready. Newman was elevated for Sunday’s game and injuries on the line led to him playing a career-high 46 snaps at right guard and center.

Two-minute drill

Receiver Randall Cobb was inactive Sunday because of a shoulder injury that he suffered while catching a two-point conversion on the winning touchdown in Week 6 against Philadelphia. Saleh said, “He took a shot to the shoulder and has not been able to recover at the speed we were hoping.”