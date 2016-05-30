Jets’ offer to Ryan Fitzpatrick totals $24M for 3 years, report says

More details of the Jets’ offer to free-agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick have emerged.

As Newsday reported Friday, the organization has had a three-year deal on the table since March that would pay Fitzpatrick $12 million in 2016. On Sunday, Yahoo Sports reported that the full value of the deal is $24 million, with $6 million in each of the final two years.

Although there likely are incentives for Fitzpatrick, who threw for a career-high 3,905 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, it’s unclear how much guaranteed money is on the table — a key part of the puzzle.

Fitzpatrick said last week that he “would like to be back” with the Jets, whom he helped guide to a 10-6 record, their first winning season since 2010. But they failed to make the playoffs because of a 22-17 road loss to Rex Ryan’s Bills in Week 17.

Despite their mutual interest in reuniting, Fitzpatrick’s camp has long believed the quarterback should be paid more than what the Jets have offered. That difference in opinion between agent Jimmy Sexton and the Jets has resulted in an inability to reach an agreement since early March.

Fitzpatrick, 33, was traded from Houston in March 2015 to back up incumbent Geno Smith. Fitzpatrick became the starter after Smith’s jaw was broken in a locker-room altercation with then-teammate Ikemefuna Enemkpali.

The $12 million that Fitzpatrick stands to earn in 2016 under the Jets’ offer would be almost four times the $3.25 million he earned last year. The payout in the deal’s final two years, however, appears to be the sticking point. But with no other suitors, Fitzpatrick will be hard-pressed to get a better offer from general manager Mike Maccagnan, because the Jets would be bidding against themselves.