Jets owner Woody Johnson pleased with leadership -- before the game

It's a good thing for Jets owner Woody Johnson that he met with his team's fans in the MetLife Stadium parking lot before Sunday's game against Miami while they still were in a good mood. Johnson, who was accompanied by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, was swarmed by fans asking for pictures and autographs and serenaded with a few rounds of the J-E-T-S cheer.

In a brief interview with Newsday, the owner suggested the best is yet to come from backup quarterback Tim Tebow, whose contributions, he said, haven't been fully appreciated. Johnson also praised coach Rex Ryan and general manager Mike Tannenbaum for the job they are doing.

Asked if the fans can expect more from Tebow in the second half of the season, Johnson said: "Well, it's a team built of 53 players. Tebow is certainly an important part, and that's why we brought him in. We brought him in to be incrementally helpful and to add to the team, and he has already in amazing ways that maybe some of the fans can't appreciate yet. They will as the season progresses."

Johnson said Ryan has done a good job of using both quarterbacks and credited the coach for adjusting to several major injuries, including cornerback Darrelle Revis and wide receiver Santonio Holmes.

"I think he's doing a heck of a job," Johnson said of Ryan. "We've had some injuries this year, and we take that in stride. Rex is an excellent coach."

Asked if Tannenbaum created enough depth on the roster to survive such critical injuries, Johnson said: "Yeah, I mean, no team likes injuries, but I think the depth of our team and the composition is well designed. I think we've got great players in [the lineup] and the next players [are] willing to step up and ready to step up."

That was as of 11:30 a.m. There's no telling how Johnson felt at 4 p.m.