Jets' Jermaine Johnson, Quincy Williams excited to play under new coach Aaron Glenn

NEW ORLEANS — Two important members of the Jets’ defense couldn’t be happier with the hiring of Aaron Glenn and can’t wait to play for him.

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson said it felt “amazing” when he learned that Glenn would be the Jets’ coach. Linebacker Quincy Williams said he loves that Glenn was a former player and ex-Jet so he has a different perspective that could benefit this team.

“I’m excited about it, especially having a coach who played and especially played in New York,” Williams told Newsday on Tuesday during an appearance on Radio Row at the Super Bowl. “It’s one of those things where [we can ask him], ‘What did you want the culture to be when you were here?’

“So it’s like one of those things where [there’s] trust. It’s like a cherry on top that he’s a coach and also a player.”

Glenn was drafted by the Jets in 1994 and played eight seasons with them. The Jets also gave Glenn his start in the NFL when his playing career ended.

He was a scout for two seasons with the Jets, moved on to Cleveland as an assistant defensive backs coach and then to the Saints as a defensive backs coach. Glenn spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Lions, helping them make two playoff appearances.

Glenn said he won’t call the defensive plays. He hired experienced defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, a former head coach, to run the defense. Williams and Johnson haven’t spoken to Wilks yet, but they had conversations with their new head coach.

“He was just telling me how much he likes me because he was at the Senior Bowl when I was getting drafted and he said he wanted me and now he finally has me,” Johnson told Newsday. “He’s excited. I said likewise.

“I didn’t know much about AG coming into the NFL just because I don’t really know too much about the coaches. Seeing what he’s done in Detroit and starting from the bottom and building what he built, I’m super excited.”

Williams said his chat with Glenn was brief but good.

“It was more like introduction and then just letting him know I’m open minded about the culture that he wants to bring and also him being open-minded with whatever we need or anything like that,” Williams said. “He wants it to be a two-way street as far as communication.”

Neither player has started watching film of Glenn’s defense in Detroit or Wilks when he was the 49ers’ coordinator in 2023.

“To be quite honest with you I played in a 3-4 in Georgia and 4-3 everywhere else,” Johnson said. “I can do pretty much anything.”

The Jets are coming off a disappointing season overall and defensively. They went 5-12 and failed to make the playoffs for the 14th consecutive time.

There were issues on both sides of the ball, but the defense especially took a step backward, and particularly after Robert Saleh was fired. The Jets lost a franchise-record six games after leading in the fourth quarter.

Glenn and Wilks will have some good pieces to work with on defense. Williams, Johnson, cornerback Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams have all been Pro Bowlers. Edge rusher Will McDonald emerged last year in his second NFL season.

Things might have gone a little differently had Johnson been healthy last year. The versatile outside linebacker tore his Achilles in Week 2. Johnson was definitely missed. His return should give the defense a boost. Johnson said his rehab is going great and expects to be ready to go “long before” the start of training camp.

“Everything’s looking good,” Johnson said. “Doc is saying everything’s perfect so I’m excited.”