Jets end 15-game losing streak against Patriots in likely finale for Bill Belichick in New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It’s over. Finally.

The Jets’ season is over. The 15-game losing streak to the Patriots is over. Maybe Bill Belichick’s time coaching the Patriots is over, too.

It took a heavy swirling snowstorm for the Jets to snap the longest losing streak against one team in the NFL. They finally beat the Patriots, 17-3, Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium

The Jets finished with a 7-10 mark for the second straight year and failed to make the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season.

Breece Hall was a workhorse in the snow. He carried the ball a career-high 37 times for 178 yards. Hall broke free for a 50-yard touchdown with 1:47 left to put the game away. He also ran in the two-point conversion.

Trevor Siemian completed 8 of 20 passes for 70 yards. Garrett Wilson had two receptions for 34 yards before exiting in the third quarter with a neck injury. Greg Zuerlein kicked field goals of 21, 40 and 33 yards.

The Jets’ defense held the Patriots to only 122 total yards of offense.

The season started with such hope and optimism for the Jets, especially when Aaron Rodgers ran onto the MetLife Stadium field carrying an American flag on Sept. 11. Not long after that, Rodgers crumbled to the turf, four offensive snaps into the season with a torn left Achilles tendon.

The Jets used four different quarterbacks — Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Siemian — and 13 different offensive linemen. Their offense underperformed the entire season. The Jets scored a league-low 18 touchdowns.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is already on record saying general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and Hackett will return next season.

The Jets took their first lead, 3-0, on a Zuerlein 21-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter. They started the drive with great field position at the Patriots’ 38. The drive stalled at the Patriots’ 3.

New England tied it on Chad Ryland’s 30-yard field goal with 9:32 remaining in the second quarter.

The Jets answered with another field-goal drive as Zuerlein kicked a 40-yarder. The series began at the Jets’ 22. Hall and Wilson combined for 53 yards, setting up Zuerlein’s kick in the driving snow.

They put together another drive before the half, but the Jets got stuck at the Patriots' 30. Zuerlein attempted a 49-yard field goal that hit the left upright.

Neither team got into the other’s territory for the next nine possessions. After Bailey Zappe threw incomplete on fourth-and-1 from New England’s 45, the Jets took over on downs in the fourth quarter.

The Jets drove to the Patriots’ 15. Zuerlein connected on a 32-yard field goal to give the Jets a 9-3 lead with 8:08 to go in the game.

On their next possession, the Jets had a fourth-and-1 at the Patriots’ 39 and Hall was dropped for a 3-yard loss. The Jets almost got the ball right back, though.

Ashtyn Davis intercepted Zappe on second down at the Jets’ 42, but he fumbled it on the return and the Patriots got it back. Two plays later, Tony Adams picked off Zappe and immediately fell to the ground at the Jets’ 47. Two plays later, Hall had his big TD run.