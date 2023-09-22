Jets' goal: Put brakes on 14-game skid against Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — It is both an inconvenient truth and an undeniable fact.

The Jets have lost 14 straight games to the Patriots.

And it sticks in Garrett Wilson’s craw. So there is no time like this Sunday at MetLife Stadium to put an end to a most unpalatable streak.

“You have no business losing to anyone that many times in a row,” Wilson said after practice Friday. “So it’s about going out there and proving that.”

For a Jets (1-1) squad which entered the 2023 season with high expectations — both internal and external of the organization — the Week 3 date with their longtime tormentors from New England (0-2) provides an opportunity to author some new franchise history.

The last time the Jets beat the Patriots was Dec. 27, 2015, when Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Eric Decker 2:33 into overtime powered them to a 26-20 triumph.

At the time, the Jets improved to 10-5 with the win and needed to beat the Bills the following Sunday to clinch a playoff berth. However, a 22-17 loss in Buffalo ended their season and put the franchise on a downward trajectory that has taken years to repair.

So, yes, a win Sunday would be fairly meaningful.

“If you can’t wake up for the rivalry games, something’s wrong,” Wilson said. “It’s bigger than you. That’s the way to really look at it. I know that’s how we looked at it at Ohio [State] and that’s kind of how I look at it here. There’s been dudes for 50, 60 years in this organization [who] put in to beat the Patriots. Whether they did it or not, it’s our job to uphold what they started building.”

Along with potentially ending seven years of futility, a win would allow the Jets to course correct after last Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Cowboys, where they were held to 64 rushing yards and Zach Wilson was sacked three times — twice by Micah Parsons.

And now they’re facing a Bill Belichick-designed defense that is allowing only 199 passing yards per game, which ranks 11th in the NFL. Key to the scheme is Matthew Judon, who has recorded two sacks, four quarterback hits and seven tackles so far this season.

“He can win three ways,” Robert Saleh said of Judon. “He can go inside, outside, and through you. And the 'through you' part is the most underrated part of it.”

Which means it would be optimal if left tackle Duane Brown is in the starting lineup. Saleh is confident that the 16-year veteran, who missed his third straight day of practice with a left hip injury, would be able to play.

“He’s just getting some things checked out with the doctor,” Saleh said. “We still have him listed as questionable.”

Jet streams

Saleh announced safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and left guard Wes Schweitzer (concussion) were out for Sunday. Kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin) participated in practice. . . . The Patriots have placed All-Pro punt returner Marcus Jones on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and signed Will Grier to their 53-man roster for use as their third emergency quarterback against the Jets, Belichick said Friday.

— AP contributed









