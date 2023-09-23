J-E-T-S: Just End The Streak (vs. Patriots)

Enough is enough.

The Jets are bringing that mentality into Sunday’s game against New England, trying to avoid a 15th consecutive loss to the Patriots.

“It’s about time that we end that damn streak,” tight end Tyler Conklin told Newsday. “It’s been going on for way too long. You don’t want to give it too much thought. It’s just another week, but at the same time, it’s a streak that needs to be ended.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has owned the Jets since he famously wrote on a piece of paper that he was resigning as “HC of the NYJ” in 2000. He’s 37-11 against the Jets, playoffs included.

The 14 straight losses by one team to another is the NFL’s second-longest active streak. If the Jets lose Sunday at MetLife Stadium, they will share the league’s longest current streak with the Broncos, who have lost 15 in a row to Kansas City.

The Jets recorded their last victory over New England on Dec. 27, 2015, in overtime.

“It is mentioned here and there. Everybody knows it’s a long streak,” Conklin said. “Everybody in this locker room wants it to end.”

The Jets are 1-1 this season and have a chance to go 2-0 in the AFC East for the first time since 2012. Of course, they’ll have to slay their dragon, the Patriots, who are 0-2.

Second-year Jets receiver Garrett Wilson called the skid “unacceptable.” Since the Jets’ last win over their AFC East rival, quarterback Tom Brady won three Super Bowls, lost one and retired twice.

“I do know it’s been a while,” tight end Jeremy Ruckert told Newsday. “We’re excited to hopefully execute and change that.”

Ruckert was a sophomore at Lindenhurst High School the last time the Jets beat New England.

No Jet has been with the team for all of the games. Long snapper Thomas Hennessy has been a part of 12 of the losses. Next is Quinnen Williams with eight. Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer has been with the Jets for all 14 losses, and the 14th still haunts him: Last Nov. 20, Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds left as the Patriots stunned the Jets, 10-3.

“You never forget something like that, you really don’t,” Boyer said.

Some of the newer Jets had the same reaction as first-time Jets last year when they heard about the streak. Receiver Allen Lazard found out on social media and needed verification.

“I actually asked Garrett, ‘Is this real?’ ” Lazard told Newsday. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, bro, it’s crazy.’ ”

Lazard, a former Packer, has a different perspective. He is 8-0 against the Chicago Bears. The joke is that Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears.

“I’ve kind of been on the opposite side of that,” Lazard said. “It’s just a mindset, a belief going into the game and even throughout the game of knowing that you’re going to win regardless of the situation. Or vice versa, where it’s been here where they probably thought we’re going to fumble the game or we’re going to lose.”

Last year’s losses were brutal. Zach Wilson came under fire after both.

He threw three interceptions in the first game, a 22-17 loss. In the second, the offense totaled 2 yards in the second half and Wilson wouldn’t hold himself accountable afterward.

He’s 0-4 against the Patriots with two touchdown passes and seven interceptions. It could get ugly at MetLife, with fans raining down boos on Wilson, if he has another bad game against them.

Wilson said his focus is on proving to his teammates that he can lead them.

“This locker room is tight and we can’t let the outside noise get to us,” he said. “We’re just going to keep growing together as a group.”

Wilson threw three interceptions against the Cowboys last week, but there was plenty of blame to go around after that lopsided loss. Robert Saleh said Wilson and the Jets can’t dwell on Dallas or last year’s games against New England.

“What happened in the past happened in the past,” Saleh said. “You can’t play scared. You can’t play by thinking about things that happened in the past. You’ve got to focus on the moment. That’s where all our attention needs to be.”

Another former Packer, Randall Cobb, who is 3-2 against Belichick teams, said the 14 straight losses mean nothing to him, but he knows the importance of breaking it for Jets diehards.

“I learned that from the fans pretty quickly when I came here and met a few people,” Cobb told Newsday. “They told me about their dislike for the Patriots and The Patriots’ Way. I totally get that.

“It’s about winning a football game, a divisional game. I think it would be huge for us to go up 2-0 in our division. That’s our focus.”