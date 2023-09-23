Jets vs. Patriots Week 3 preview: Time, TV info, betting lines, injuries and everything else you need for gameday

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AT JETS, SUNDAY, 1 P.M., MetLife Stadium

VITALS

Line: Patriots by 2.5; O/U 36.5

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo).

Radio: ESPN-98.7 FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius XM 82 or 227.

All-time series: Patriots lead 71-53-1. (Patriots have won last 14.)

KEY INJURIES

Jets: OUT: S Tony Adams (hamstring), G Wes Schweitzer (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: K Greg Zuerlein (groin), DL John Franklin-Myers (hip).

Patriots: OUT: CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OL Sidy Sow (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DL Christian Barmore (knee), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), G Cole Strange (knee).

BROWN ON IR

Jets LT Duane Brown was put on the injured list Saturday and will miss at least four games with a hip injury. The Jets have a number of ways they can go to replace Brown in the lineup. They could move RT Mekhi Becton to LT. But Coach Robert Saleh and offensive line coach Keith Carter indicated that they wanted Becton to keep working at right tackle. “He has been practicing a certain way this entire week,” Saleh said, “so to move him in the last second would be irresponsible on our part.”

The Jets could start veteran Billy Turner or Max Mitchell at LT. Turner would seem to have a leg up on Mitchell, who has been inactive the first two games. Or, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker could move to LT, where he played well in a pinch last season. Rookie Joe Tippmann could play RG.

BOUNCING BACK

It’s not only a big game for Zach Wilson, whose struggles against the Patriots have been real and spectacular. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be under the microscope, too. He didn’t have a good game last week. The Jets’ offensive line and run game struggled against the Cowboys. Hackett barely used two tight ends or a fullback to help open holes.

Now Hackett will have to get creative to beat Bill Belichick’s defense on a day when heavy rain is forecasted and a run-heavy Jets’ offense is expected.

Hackett needs to find a way to feature Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. They combined for six touches and 92 yards last week — 68 coming on a Wilson touchdown.

QUOTABLE

“It’s a new team, new staff, new mindset, new everything. The only thing we’re focused on is this year, and this game.” – Quinnen Williams on Jets’ 14-game losing streak against New England

NUMBER, PLEASE

7: Jets QBs who have started against New England during this 14-game skid: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh McCown, Bryce Petty, Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco, Luke Falk and Zach Wilson. The Patriots have had three: Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Mac Jones.