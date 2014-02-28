Jets place franchise tag on K Nick Folk

The Jets announced Friday that they placed their franchise tag on kicker Nick Folk.

It’s the first time the Jets have exercised their franchise tag since 2011, when they placed it on linebacker David Harris.

Folk, who had a career year in 2013, made $780,000 last season. But the franchise-tag amount for kickers is projected to be $3.556 million.

Since joining the Jets in 2010, Folk has signed one-year contracts each season. Last offseason was no different, but at the end of the season he made it clear that he deserved a long-term contract. Folk connected on 33 of his 36 field-goal attempts, including three game-winners for the Jets (8-8). He made a franchise-record 23 straight field goals to start the season and also recorded a career-high 30 touchbacks, according to the team.

His clutch performances each week earned him the nickname “Folk Hero” by head coach Rex Ryan – though it was not enough to earn him a spot in the 2014 Pro Bowl.

The expected franchise-tag amount of $3.556 million, however, is more than he made in the five previous seasons combined.

Both sides have until July 15 to agree on a contract extension. If not, Folk would play for the franchise-tag amount. Yesterday, the Panthers reportedly signed their kicker Graham Gano to a four-year, $12.4-million deal.

The official franchise-tag numbers for 2014 are as follows: OFFENSE -- QB $16.912M; RB $9.54M; WR $12.312M; TE $7.035M; OL $11.654M. ...DEFENSE/ST -- DE $13.116M; DT $9.654M; LB $11.455M; CB $11.834M; S $8.433M; K/P $3.556M.