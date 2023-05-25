Jets' preseason schedule finalized

The Jets’ four-game preseason schedule is set.

They are playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Browns in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. The Jets then travel to Carolina to face No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Panthers on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

The Jets’ last two games will be at MetLife Stadium: against Tampa Bay and former Jets coach Todd Bowles on Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and versus the Giants on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

It’s unknown whether Aaron Rodgers will play in any of the preseason games. He last played in the preseason in 2018.