Jets' preseason schedule finalized

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers separates from his teammates after performing weighted drills that led to favoring his lower legs at the team's practice facility Tuesday. Credit: AP/John Minchillo

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

The Jets’ four-game preseason schedule is set.

They are playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Browns in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. The Jets then travel to Carolina to face No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Panthers on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

The Jets’ last two games will be at MetLife Stadium: against Tampa Bay and former Jets coach Todd Bowles on Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and versus the Giants on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

It’s unknown whether Aaron Rodgers will play in any of the preseason games. He last played in the preseason in 2018.

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

