Jets promote Sparano Jr., add ex-safety Eric Smith to staff

The Jets have promoted 27-year-old Tony Sparano Jr. from seasonal intern to offensive assistant.

Sparano Jr. -- the son of former Jets offensive coordinator Tony Sparano Sr. -- spent the past two seasons with the team. In a corresponding move, the Jets tabbed former draft pick Eric Smith as their new seasonal intern. The ex-Jets safety was selected in the third round in 2006 and spent seven seasons with the team before he was released in February 2013.

Tony Sparano Sr. lasted just one season (2012) as the Jets offensive coordinator. He currently is the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders.