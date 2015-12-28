Jets Q&A: Any hype yet about Jets vs. Rex Ryan’s Bills?

What did the Jets say about facing the Bills next week?

Said outside linebacker Calvin Pace, “In the words of the great Steve Smith, man, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

The next game on the Jets’ schedule is a week away, but the hype already is building after their 26-20 overtime victory over the Patriots on Sunday. At 10-5, they control their own destiny, and former Jets coach Rex Ryan’s Bills are the only thing standing between the Jets and their first playoff berth in five years.

But even though the Bills (7-8) already have been eliminated from playoff contention, next week’s game means something to them, too. “To send them home packing — that would be great,” Bills running back Boobie Dixon told reporters after Buffalo defeated the Cowboys, 16-6. “We’re not going to the playoffs, so the Super Bowl is next week for us. I know we’re going to have a lot of guys jacked. We already know what’s on the line.”

Ryan — who coached the Jets for six seasons before being fired on Jan. 29, 2015, after a 4-12 season — said he didn’t feel “any thing” when informed of the Jets-Patriots final score. “They know they’re gonna get our best shot, without question,” he said. “ . . . We don’t want to be in a spoiler role, and I think when you look at that next year and everything else, we don’t want to be in that role. We want to be in the role of ‘we win and we’re in’ and everything else.”

In Ryan’s return to MetLife Stadium on Nov. 12, the Bills beat the Jets, 22-17. But now the stakes are much higher.

Said Pace: “It’s going to be one of them games where they’re physical, we’re physical. It’s going to be a tight, close game and we’ve just got to fight.”

How relieved was Quincy Enunwa?

In a matter of minutes, the young receiver went from the potential goat of the game to one of the key contributors. The Jets had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Enunwa was unable to grab an on-target deep ball from Ryan Fitzpatrick with 34 seconds left. But Enunwa made up for it in overtime with a 48-yard catch-and-run during their winning drive.

“The first one, it was my fault,” said Enunwa, who waited too long to extend his arms on Fitzpatrick’s regulation attempt. “ . . . I was running, the ball got up on me faster than I thought and I wasn’t able to make the play. I’m just thankful that Fitz came right back to me.”

Said Fitzpatrick: “Quincy is just a game-changer in terms of the stuff he does for us, so they were playing off coverage on him and press outside . . . He knew he was going to have another chance to make a play and he did.”

Any injuries we should know about?

Receiver Kenbrell Thompkins was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter, but he returned on the next drive. Running back Bilal Powell, who was hurt on the same play as Thompkins, left briefly but also returned. No. 1 back Chris Ivory was hampered by a knee injury, but he returned, too. “Everybody that went out came back in,” Bowles said. “Everybody who played finished.”

Why did Bill Belichick run out the clock at the end of the first half?

Trailing 10-3, New England had the ball at its 16 with 1:53 to go in the half, but after a 13-yard run on first down, the Patriots basically ran out the clock. Why? “We didn’t have very good field position,” Bill Belichick said. “We have the ball to start the second half, so we took it there.”