Jets Q & A: Stephen Hill, Santonio Holmes have to leave game

Is Stephen Hill OK?

Geno Smith's first interception of the day also cost the Jets their second-best receiver. Hill did not return to the game after suffering a head injury early in the first quarter. On Smith's first pass attempt, he threw late to Hill, who suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit by Titans safety Michael Griffin.

Coach Rex Ryan provided no update on Hill's condition. Santonio Holmes left the game with a hamstring injury, but Ryan had no update on his condition either.

How did cornerback Darrin Walls do starting in place of injured rookie Dee Milliner?

Walls knew the Titans would test him, but he didn't anticipate his own nerves getting the better of him as well.

"I don't think I did the job they wanted me to," said Walls, who was picked on from the start by quarterback Jake Locker.

Locker targeted Walls on the Titans' second drive of the game, throwing a deep third-down pass near the end zone to Damian Williams. Walls was called for holding, resulting in a first down for Tennessee.

Just before halftime, with Walls in coverage, Locker threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hunter to give the Titans a 24-6 lead.

"I knew that they were going to come after me a little bit," said Walls, who made his second career start in place of Milliner, who was ruled out Friday because of a hip injury. "I think I was kind of anxious and I was a little bit more excited than I thought I would be. So once I calmed down, I think I played pretty well."

Did the Jets get any turnovers or pressures on Locker?

As soon as last week's win over the Bills was complete, Ryan stressed to his defense the importance of creating turnovers. Well, the Jets didn't force any against the Titans. Locker did not throw an interception before his evening was cut short because of a right hip injury.

Calvin Pace and Antwan Barnes each sacked the Titans' quarterback, but the Jets mustered only three quarterback hits for the game.

Speaking of Locker, is he OK?

Teammates huddled in prayer around Locker before he was carted away in the third quarter after getting hit by both Muhammad Wilkerson and Quinton Coples. "We had a lot of momentum, everything going our way, and just for the play to happen like that . . . it just kind of sucked it all out of us," Titans running back Chris Johnson said.

Titans coach Mike Munchak said Locker was taken for X-rays but that the team didn't know the extent of the injury. As for whether Locker's replacement, Ryan Fitzpatrick, will continue as the team's starting quarterback, Munchak said: "We will wait to get all the information and start deciding what we need to do."

Was Kellen Winslow Jr. more involved on offense this week?

Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg shouldered most of the blame for Winslow's being a non-factor the previous two weeks against the Patriots and Bills. Sunday, the veteran tight end had a team-high six catches for 73 yards, including a 25-yard catch in the third quarter. Winslow surpassed 450 career receptions and topped 5,000 receiving yards. But his accomplishments were overshadowed by the team's poor play.