Jets Q&A: Weatherford says 'my fault' on failed fake punt

What happened on Steve Weatherford's fake punt run?

With the Jets facing a fourth-and-18 from their 20-yard line in the first quarter, Weatherford sprinted to the right side. He was pushed out of bounds by Anthony Smith right near the first-down marker and initially was ruled to have made the first down. The Packers challenged the play and it was reversed. Referee Jeff Triplette said Weatherford stepped out of bounds shy of the first down.

"It would have been a good decision had it been fourth-and-9, but that's my fault," Weatherford said. "I made the decision to try to make the play, but it didn't work out for the team. We're a team that's willing to go out there and lay it on the line, but it just didn't work today."

Does Weatherford have the authority to do that any time he wants? Or does Mike Westhoff call those fakes?

"It's a situation where I don't have the green light, but if I do it, he's not going to be mad if I get it," Weatherford said. "It has worked out in the past. It worked out in Oakland, it worked out in Miami. Today it didn't. It could have been a huge swing for us in the game, but obviously, we came up about a half-yard short.''

Were the Jets rusty because of their bye week?

"I don't know," center Nick Mangold said. "If you would've said that on Wednesday . . . We were having good practices, we were moving around. So I don't know. I know that's something that somebody else smarter than me can figure out, but it's just one of those things, when you come out and don't play [well], you are always looking for a reason. And I don't know exactly what that reason is."

How did Damien Woody fare against Clay Matthews?

The right tackle was flagged for a false start early but yielded only one sack - on the Jets' penultimate drive - to the man who came in leading the NFL in that department.

"I thought I played a good game on him," Woody said. "At the end, he got me on a quick spin, on a quick pass protection. But other than that, I thought I did a good job neutralizing the guy. He's a heck of a great player, no question about it. I can see why he is the league leader in sacks."

What did LaDainian Tomlinson say about joining Walter Payton as the only NFL players to rush for 13,000 yards and also have 4,000 receiving yards?

"It's a great honor for me," Tomlinson said. "The late, great Walter Payton, he was my favorite player of all-time, the reason I wanted to play the position. It's an honor to do what he did."

Was the wind a problem?

"There's no excuse for the wind," quarterback Mark Sanchez said. "I was throwing the ball well in pregame and it was windy in pregame. The wind was not a factor, in my opinion."