Jets Q&A: What's up with Dee Milliner?

Why was Dee Milliner benched?

Here's another question: Why didn't Rex Ryan take him out sooner?

To no surprise, the Bengals targeted the rookie cornerback from the get-go. And it worked. Milliner, the ninth overall pick in the 2013 draft, didn't even make it to halftime. "I benched him because, physically, he wasn't getting it done," Ryan said of Milliner, who surrendered 108 yards on four catches.

Darrin Walls, Milliner's replacement, immediately was beaten on a 6-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones.

Milliner's rookie season has been a major disappointment, largely because of injuries. He's played in only four games this season, and when he does suit up, opposing quarterbacks immediately take aim at him.

"I should have made the plays they threw at me," he said. "And I didn't do that when I had the chance. It's very frustrating. I think I let my teammates down by not making the plays I should have made."

Asked if he will have an open competition for Milliner's starting spot, Ryan said: "Well, we'll play who we think, who we feel is the best guy for us. There's no question about that. We'll decide that with every position.''

How did Matt Simms enjoy his NFL debut?

Not as much as he would have if it had not come in a blowout loss, but still . . .

"There are a lot of emotions going," said Simms, who replaced Geno Smith after Smith threw his second pick-6 early in the fourth quarter.

"I was very excited to go in, but obviously not under the circumstances. But still, it was a good experience to get out there, see the field, see the defense, get hit for the first time since preseason."

Speaking of getting hit, on a fourth-and-11 play, Simms scrambled 10 yards to the Cincinnati 32, where he took on the Bengals' Brandon Ghee. The cornerback upended him, sending him flying and landing on his back, inches short of a first down.

"I'm probably going to get a few messages from my father telling me to be a little smarter in that situation," he said, referring to former Giants quarterback Phil Simms. "But I just kind of wanted to show everyone that I'm going to sacrifice and play hard and play to the last play no matter what the score is . . . My first instinct was to jump up because I thought the guy was going to go low on me, and he made a good play."

Simms finished 3-for-7 passing for 17 yards and ran three times for 35 yards, with a long of 22. He joins his father and brother Chris in playing quarterback in the NFL, tying the Simms family with the Manning family in that category.

Any Jets injuries we should know about?

Oft-injured receiver Stephen Hill was spotted limping out of the locker room and toward the X-ray room. Tight end Jeff Cumberland left the game with a head injury late in the third quarter. There were no postgame injury updates from Ryan, however.