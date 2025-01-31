Jets hire Tanner Engstrand as offensive coordinator

Aaron Glenn chose someone he’s worked closely with to run his offense.

Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand will be the Jets’ offensive coordinator under Glenn, the team announced. Engstrand has been with Detroit for five seasons, the last two as passing game coordinator. Glenn was the Lions defensive coordinator the previous four years.

Engstrand spent all five seasons in Detroit working with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now the Bears coach. The Lions had one of the NFL’s most creative and explosive offenses with Johnson calling the plays.

Detroit was the No. 1 scoring offense this season. Both years that Engstrand was the passing game coordinator the Lions finished No. 2 in passing yards and No. 4 in touchdowns thrown. Jared Goff’s 67 touchdown passes since 2023 are the second most in the NFL.

It’s unclear who the Jets starting quarterback will be next season. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made it known whether he plans to play a 21st season. The Jets haven’t said they want Rodgers back either. Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said they would evaluate the entire roster, talk to Rodgers and make a decision.

Engstrand began in Detroit as an offensive assistant in 2020, became an offensive quality control coach the next year and then coached the tight ends. Engstrand also had passing-game responsibilities in 2022.

He got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at the University of San Diego in 2005 under Jim Harbaugh. Engstrand spent 13 years there in various positions — nine as quarterbacks coach, seven as offensive coordinator and five as assistant head coach. He rejoined Harbaugh at Michigan in 2018 as an offensive analyst.

Glenn has been working on putting together his staff since being introduced as the Jets head coach on Monday.

He already has picked former NFL head coach and experienced defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to be his defensive coordinator. Glenn said he would not be calling the defense for the Jets.

The Jets hired Denver special team assistant Chris Banjo to be their special teams coordinator and Detroit tight ends coach Steven Heiden as their offensive line coach. Glenn has ties to both men.

Banjo played defensive back in the NFL for 10 years, including parts of three with New Orleans, where Glenn was the defensive backs coach. Heiden and Glenn were on Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit together.

The Jets reportedly also are hiring Chuck Harris as defensive backs coach and defensive passing games coordinator and Aaron Curry as linebackers coach.

Harris, who played eight years in the NFL, has coached in the league for 11 seasons. He was the Titans cornerbacks coach/passing game coordinator the past two seasons. Tennessee had the No. 2 passing defense last season.

Curry, the No. 4 overall pick of the Seahawks in 2009, was the Steelers inside linebackers coach the last two years.