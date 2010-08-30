Jets' QB Clemens will wait and see on No. 3 job

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Kellen Clemens has more lives than that furry feline named Sylvester.

Many thought Clemens would've been handed his walking papers by now. The fifth-year quarterback hasn't been highly thought of during his Jets tenure, and the organization made it clear they didn't believe he was good enough to be the primary backup, which is why they signed Mark Brunell.

Further speculation came last week, when an HBO "Hard Knocks" scene highlighting the Jets' depth chart showed an "X" sitting next to Clemens' name. That presumably meant Clemens was on his way out and had no shot at winning the No. 3 gig.

However, Rex Ryan indicated Monday that Clemens, who's battling Kevin O'Connell, is essentially already on the roster.

"I would say he's got a pretty strong chance of making this team," Ryan said.

Clemens isn't about to light a victory cigar. He's had a few too many explode in his face during his time with the Jets, though he's never truly seized the opportunities given to him.

"Well, it certainly isn't over until it's over," said Clemens, who said it took him about four or five days to get past the idea that he wasn't going to be allowed to compete for the primary backup job.

"I think over the last couple weeks, I've played well. I've impressed the coaches and I think they're hopefully looking to keep me around. I think there are certain issues. Obviously, I think I'm a little more expensive than Kevin is, but they have to weigh that. That's out of my control, so it'll have to play out."

Extra points

T Damien Woody (lower back), S Brodney Pool (ankle), T Charlie Tanner (knee) and S Donovan Warren didn't practice . . . DE Shaun Ellis (knee) was limited . . . Ryan said the Jets will keep four tight ends and two fullbacks on the 53-man roster.