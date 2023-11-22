Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I understand' demotion from starting job

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.— Zach Wilson is no stranger to losing his starting job, but he handled his most recent demotion maturely and professionally.

The one-time Jets franchise quarterback said he was “not surprised” and knew Robert Saleh had no other choice but to bench him.

“We’re at that point where let’s find something that’s working because whatever we’re doing right now is not working,” Wilson said after practice Tuesday. “I can’t take it personally. I understand it’s not a shot at me. I know Saleh would never do that. I understand the situation. We need to make changes. Things aren’t working. We got to score points and that’s how you do it.”

Saleh announced Monday that Tim Boyle was replacing Wilson this week. Boyle, 29, will start his fourth career game when the Jets host the Dolphins in the first-ever Black Friday game.

Trevor Siemian will be Boyle’s backup. Siemian was the Jets’ practice squad quarterback until they signed him to the active roster on Tuesday. Wilson was dropped to No 3. He’ll be the Jets’ inactive/emergency third quarterback on Friday.

The Jets (4-6) are looking for something to spark this offense. With Wilson running it, the Jets scored just one touchdown in the last three games and have a league-low nine all season.

“We’re letting our defense down and we’re not putting up points the way you expect,” Wilson said. “You can sit there and be happy with the progress I feel like I’ve made personally, but it doesn’t matter if you can’t score. I truly understand that.

“It starts with the quarterback and it’s finding a way to get it done and we’re not doing that. You keep doing the same thing, nothing is going to change so I understand.”

The Jets drafted Wilson second overall in 2021. It hasn’t worked out. This is the third time in just over 12 months that Wilson has been benched. The first time was almost a year ago to the day.

Wilson has thrown 21 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions in 32 games while leading the Jets to a 12-20 record. He might not play another down for the Jets this season — or ever again.

When Saleh was asked about it Monday, he said “we’ll deal with it in the offseason.” Wilson said he hasn’t thought about his future right now. He said he has “so much love” for his teammates and he wants to help them in any way possible.

“I’m at the point where I want to see us succeed whether I’m out there or not,” Wilson said. “We’ll handle the rest later.”

Boyle found out Monday morning that he was starting. Boyle took over for Wilson in the second half of Sunday’s 32-6 loss to the Bills.

“Coach Saleh gave me a call and said I have the keys this week,” Boyle said.

Boyle has only appeared in 18 games in five seasons. His last start was Jan. 2, 2021 with the Lions. In three career starts, Boyle is 0-3 with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

He knows the system well, having played in it and for Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay for two seasons. Boyle has a lot of confidence in the offense and himself. He said his priorities will be to get the ball out of his hands quickly, get it to his playmakers and put points on the board.

“It’s going to be a fun one,” Boyle said. “I’m excited to get out there with the guys. An opportunity is an opportunity. I’m really excited to take advantage of it.”

Both Boyle and Wilson received supportive texts from Aaron Rodgers. Wilson said, Rodgers texted, “Love you, man. Hang in there.”

Wilson said, “it’s frustrating” that things haven’t worked out and he doesn’t feel “scapegoated.” He in a much different place than what he was first benched last season. He believes he’s “grown tougher skin” and can handle adversity better.

“Where I’m at right now is we’re truly struggling as an offense,” Wilson said. “It’s hard to point the finger at anybody. I hope we can figure things out and I’ll take that if that’s the issue. No matter what, I just want this team to do well.

“Even though I’m not on the field I’m going to do everything I can to keep helping. I still believe this offense can be great.”