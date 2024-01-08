Jets Q&A: Which big names have played their final game for Gang Green?

Which Jets likely have played their final game with the franchise?

The biggest names that in all likelihood will be elsewhere next season include Zach Wilson, Carl Lawson, Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and C.J. Uzomah

The Jets will try to trade Wilson, who they thought would be their franchise quarterback. He has a $5.8 million guarantee next year and is on the cap for $11.2 million with no savings if they release him. The Jets may have to include draft capital for a team to take Wilson, but he won’t be back.

Lawson, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal in 2021, played just 101 snaps and had zero sacks.

The Jets didn’t pick up Mekhi Becton’s fifth-year option, so he’ll be a free agent. He played 16 games this season, 15 more than the last two combined. Becton appeared to wear down later in the season, and it affected his pass protection.

Brown is 37 and coming off shoulder surgery and a hip/groin injury. A true pro, but the Jets erred in expecting him to be their starting left tackle. He started the first two games and played 10 snaps after that.

Uzomah fell on the depth chart after penalties and drops killed scoring chances in back-to-back games. Releasing him opens $5.3 million in cap space.

Decisions have to be made on edge rusher Bryce Huff, defensive tackles Solomon Thomas and Quinton Jefferson and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Ashtyn Davis.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich wants to run it back with as many of his guys as possible. The Jets have an interest in bringing them back. Thomas, Whitehead, Davis and Jefferson shouldn’t cost that much. Huff led the Jets with 10 sacks and is in line for a big payday.

They want to keep Huff but won’t overspend. Their D-Line is deep, and the more glaring needs are offensive line, wide receiver and backup quarterback.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, punter Thomas Morstead and special teams ace Justin Hardee are free agents. The Jets want them back.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb caught five passes in 11 games. Aaron Rodgers will want his pal, Cobb, to play with him for another season. Cobb and the Jets may feel differently about staying together, though.

Which Jets could have their contracts restructured?

Three candidates are C.J. Mosley ($17 million salary; 21.47 million cap number), Laken Tomlinson ($12.6 million; $18.8 million cap number) and John Franklin-Myers ($13.3 million, $16.36 million cap number).

None of their salaries are guaranteed. The Jets could clear about $26 million by releasing all three. They’re probably not doing that.

Mosley remains the leader of the defense and Franklin-Myers is an important piece. Both should be back.

You can make the case to move on from Tomlinson and blow up the offensive line. But Tomlinson was the only one to play every game. The Jets need stability there.

The Jets should bring their numbers down though so they can spend on major reinforcements needed.

Was Allen Lazard a good signing?

Thus far, no. Lazard, who signed a four-year, $44 million contract, was inactive on Sunday. It was his second healthy scratch this season.

Rodgers’ buddy had just 23 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown. Over the last five games Lazard caught three passes for 21 yards. He’s owed $10 million next season and counts $12.2 million against the ca. Lazard also is Rodgers’ friend, so he’ll likely be back.

“I’ll sit here and put a guarantee on it,” Robert Saleh said. “He’ll have a hell of a lot better 2024 than he had ’23.”

Where will the Jets pick in the NFL Draft?

The Jets entered the day with the eighth pick in the draft. The win over the Patriots dropped them to 10th in the first round.