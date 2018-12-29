Jets sign wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to multiyear contract extension

As Quincy Enunwa tried to speak to the huddle of media Friday inside the Jets’ locker room, a few teammates took turns teasing him about the big pile of dollars headed his way.

“Money, money, money, money,” safety Jamal Adams sang.

The 26-year-old receiver had just passed on free agency and signed an extension. A league source confirmed to Newsday’s Al Iannazzone that it’s a four-year, $36-million deal, with $20 million guaranteed.

“I think the biggest thing for me — I’ll make a joke: I have a young quarterback I can mold,” Enunwa said, referring to Sam Darnold. “No, no. Seriously, though, I think Sam is an amazing player. As a receiver, that’s who you want to play with . . .

“I’ve been here for so long. This is what I know and this is what I’ve come to love, and I want to continue growing with this team.”

After joining the Jets as a 2014 sixth-round pick, Enunwa has caught 118 passes, 69 for first downs and 33 for at least 20 yards, in 40 games.

Enunwa won’t play in Sunday’s finale at New England. He will wind up missing the last three games and five overall because of two high ankle sprains. But he’s tied for second on the team in receptions with 38, good for 449 yards and a touchdown.

Enunwa had 58 catches in 2016, then suffered a neck injury that cost him all of last season.

The Jets also announced that the 6-2, 225-pound Nebraska alum has won their annual Ed Block Courage Award.

“Quincy is a key part of our foundation, and we are thrilled that this contract will keep him here for years to come,” general manager Mike Maccagnan said.

The Jets are 4-11, and coach Todd Bowles’ future is in doubt. But Enunwa was undeterred.

“I didn’t really want to think about that stuff,” he said. “I think just kind of thinking about the team itself was kind of my focus — my brothers. Whoever comes in, whether it continues [with this] coaching staff or a new coaching staff, I’m just excited for the future.”