Joe Douglas didn’t make it to Christmas as Jets general manager, but it looks like he gave the franchise a parting gift.

The Jets may have the makings of good offensive line — finally.

Douglas, who was fired the week before Thanksgiving, spent a large part of his six seasons as GM trying to assemble one. The development of this year’s group has been one of the few positives of this woebegone Jets’ season. They also have a chance to grow together.

“I hope so,” left guard John Simpson said. “That’s the plan.”

Simpson, left tackle Olu Fashanu, center Joe Tippman and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker are under contract for next season and all are 27 or younger.

Fashanu was a first-round pick this year, Tippmann a second-round selection last year and Vera-Tucker a 2021 first-round choice. The Jets signed Simpson to a two-year deal last offseason.

“For these guys to have the opportunity to play together for a long, long time, it’s the special teams in this league that have that cohesion, that time on task from an offensive line perspective,” interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said.

The line has been relatively healthy compared to last season when 13 different combinations started up front. The Jets will start their fifth Sunday in Buffalo.

Fashanu’s promising rookie season ended in last week’s loss to the Rams. He suffered a plantar fascia injury. Max Mitchell or Carter Warren will start at left tackle.

Drafted 11th overall, Fashanu showed he was a quick learner and versatile. He played right tackle and guard for the first time in his football life. Fashanu started the last five games at left tackle for injured veteran Tyron Smith.

The Jets believe Fashanu will be their starting left tackle for a long time.

“He’s a stud, man,” Simpson said. “He’s a genius, this kid. I don’t what his GPA was in college. He’s super smart. Any question that coach has to ask he knows.”

Aaron Rodgers called Fashanu “a 10-year, decade-plus type of left tackle.” Ulbrich said “it’s astounding” how Fashanu has played and handled everything thrown at him as a rookie.

“He has the mental, emotional makeup plus the physical tools,” Ulbrich said. “So excited about his future.”

Morgan Moses has been an anchor at right tackle. He will be a free agent, so the Jets may need to shore up that spot.

The time that the core spent together was important for building familiarity and chemistry. The Jets hope there is carryover to next year along with some improvements.

The Jets’ run blocking has been underwhelming. They rank next-to-last with 87.7 rushing yards per game and their 4.2 yards per carry are in the bottom third. The Jets are last in rush attempts (21.3), though, as they’ve become more pass heavy with Rodgers.

The offensive line’s most growth has come in pass protection. The Jets allowed 49 quarterback hits over the first seven games. Rodgers has taken 36 hits in the last eight.

Two weeks ago in Jacksonville, Rodgers said he had more time to throw than any game this season. In their last games, the Jets were named the best pass protection offensive line for Week 16 by The 33rd Team — the football website and firm that is also helping the Jets’ searches for a general manager and coach. Rodgers was sacked once and hit twice against the Rams.

Simpson has had a good first season with the Jets. The 12th highest graded guard by Pro Football Focus (PFF), Simpson has given up just one sack. According to Next Gen Stats, Simpson has allowed the lowest pressure rate among left guards (3.9%). Simpson has given up one pressure in 79 snaps against eight former Pro Bowlers.

The former Raven also has helped in developing Fashanu and Tippman, two young players who have flanked him in practice and games.

“I kind of look at those boys like my brothers,” Simpson said. “Tipp, I tell him all the time, ‘I’m like Bro if anything happens you call me, I got you.’ Olu same way. All the boys in the room, same way.

“Just giving those boys that confidence to go out there and play with swag and play with their hair on fire and just have fun with it. I feel like that’s the biggest thing I can contribute to them and show them by how I play. Just playing with my hair on fire, just giving them boys that juice.”

Tippman is the sixth-highest graded center overall by PFF and seventh as a run blocker. Vera-Tucker has allowed the third-lowest pressure rate among left guards, according to Next Gen Stats.

If the young core can stay healthy and continue to develop and grow together, the Jets could be in good shape up front for the first time in a long time.

“Just having all the same guys out there at the same time, I think it’s vital to our success,” Simpson said. “Just knowing how each guy plays and knowing how each guy does things it means a whole lot.”