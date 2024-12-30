Jets' Sherwood: The refs are against us

Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood didn’t agree with some penalties that were called in Sunday’s 40-14 loss at Buffalo and said the referees have it in for the Jets.

The Jets lead the NFL with 131 penalties accepted against them. They had 16 on Sunday — five of them personal fouls — for 120 yards.

“That’s just one of the downfalls of being on the Jets,” said Sherwood, a fourth-year player who has stepped into a leadership role this season with C.J. Mosley out. “The refs are never going to side with us. So don’t give them an opportunity to throw a flag or anything."

Sherwood added: “At the end of the day, referees don't referee Monday through Sundays. They only referee on Sunday. Throughout the week they most likely have different jobs. So you can't depend on what they call. All you can do is go out there and be your best.”