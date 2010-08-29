Jets release Coles, although he could be back

Just the other day, Laveranues Coles beamed with veteran pride, talking about how some of his position mates could see that "Sizzle Man" still had something left in the gas tank.

Apparently, though, the needle now might stay stuck on empty forever. The wide receiver's third and final stint with the Jets was a short one. He was released Sunday after signing two days before camp began four weeks ago.

Rex Ryan hinted that releasing Coles was a financial decision; his $855,000 salary would be fully guaranteed if he made the opening day roster. But if the Jets signed him after their first game, Coles' salary wouldn't be guaranteed and they could release him without having to pay his entire salary.

That would make more sense fiscally because the expectations were that Coles would be waived once Santonio Holmes serves his four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. So there is a chance Coles will be asked back.

"He did an outstanding job for us,'' Ryan said yesterday. "He's a leader. He came in here and I know he knows the system, he's tougher than nails, a great teammate. So I think that's a real possibility.''

But the move likely means the end of Coles' 10-year career. He said the first day of camp that this would be his last step no matter what, and he reiterated last week that he had no plans to go anywhere else if things didn't work out with the Jets.

"No, no, unless somebody makes me an offer I can't refuse, which I doubt will happen,'' Coles said at the time. "This is it. Once the buck stops here, I'm done. It started here, it's going to end here for me. That's what I'm thankful for."

Coles spent seven of his 10 seasons with the Jets, with 459 receptions, 5,941 yards and 37 touchdowns. He ranks fourth in club history in receptions and fifth in receiving yards and is tied for fifth in touchdown catches.

Coles said the other day that he has plans to stick around with the organization in some form, though he wasn't sure exactly what he'd be doing.

"I'm going to be here in some capacity," he said. "I might not be playing ball here, but I will be around the building working. So that's one of the positive things about it. They've given me an opportunity. The least I can do is put a stamp on it once it's finally done and say, 'This is it.' "